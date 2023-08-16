X Introduces New ‘Highlights’ Tab for Paid Users

X, formerly known as Twitter, has launched a new feature called the ‘Highlights’ tab for its paid users. This feature allows users to showcase their best posts in a dedicated tab on their profile.

The social network has updated its Blue/X Premium support page with details about this new feature. According to the description, users can now highlight their most popular posts, which will then be displayed on their profile within the highlights tab.

In recent days, X has been gradually rolling out the ‘Highlights’ tab to some subscribers. However, according to the updated support page, the company is now making this feature available to all paid users.

I just added a highlights tab! Gonna start putting all my blacksmithing work in there for everyone to see. pic.twitter.com/icVxMxfqb7 — Femboy Blacksmithing (@TheFemboyForge) August 6, 2023

Going forward all playlists I curate and share will be in my highlights tab to make it easy to find them pic.twitter.com/BxlU9eIjx0 — “Oh!” (@NamesR4Friends) August 10, 2023

The platform already allows users to pin one tweet to their profile for maximum visibility. However, this new ‘Highlights’ tab enables users to highlight multiple tweets worth of information.

This tab can be particularly useful for artists looking to showcase their work or authors wishing to feature their popular articles.

To add a post to the ‘Highlights’ tab, subscribers simply need to tap on the three-dot menu of the desired post and select the “Add/remove from Highlights” option.

In addition to the ‘Highlights’ tab, X has also made TweetDeck exclusive to its paid subscribers as an effort to encourage more people to sign up for the premium service.

The company has been implementing various growth strategies, such as sharing ad revenue with subscribers and displaying community posts on the algorithmic “For You” timeline. However, this week, X faced criticism when it temporarily slowed down the opening time for links to The New York Times, Threads, and Bluesky. It remains unclear whether this was a deliberate change or a bug causing the delay.