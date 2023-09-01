X To Collect Users’ Biometric Data

X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced that it will begin collecting users’ biometric data, according to its new privacy policy. The updated policy also states that the company plans to collect users’ job and education history. These changes are set to take effect on September 29.

What Does This Mean?

“Based on your consent, we may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security, and identification purposes,” reads the revised policy. While X hasn’t provided specific details about what constitutes biometric information, it typically refers to a person’s physical characteristics like their face or fingerprints. X has not revealed how this information will be collected either.

Biometrics for Premium Users

According to Bloomberg, X explained that the collection of biometric data will only apply to premium users who have the option to submit their government ID and an image for verification. Biometric data from both the ID and image may be extracted for matching purposes.

X stated, “This will additionally help us tie, for those that choose, an account to a real person by processing their government issued ID. This will also help X fight impersonation attempts and make the platform more secure.”

Potential Legal Issues

Last month, X was named in a proposed class action suit alleging that the company unlawfully captured, stored, and utilized Illinois residents’ biometric data without their consent. The lawsuit claims that X failed to adequately inform individuals about its practice of collecting and storing biometric identifiers from every photograph containing a face.

Additional Changes: Employment and Education History

X’s updated policy also includes changes regarding users’ employment and education history. The company will begin storing this information in order to recommend potential jobs, share with potential employers, enable employer searches for candidates, and show more relevant advertisements based on user preferences.

The “Everything App” Initiative

This move seems to be connected to X’s beta feature that allows verified organizations to post job listings on their profiles. In line with Elon Musk’s vision to transform X into an “everything app,” the social media giant has created an official account, @XHiring.

No Comment from X

GamingIdeology reached out to X for comment but did not receive a response.