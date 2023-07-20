





World on Fire Returns to PBS

The Conflict Resumes: World on Fire Returns to PBS

The conflict is about to resume as World on Fire returns to PBS on Sunday, October 15, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. The show has been off the air for the past four years. Fans breathed a sigh of relief when they learned that more of the tale would be coming after the cliffhangers of the first season, which aired its final episode in 2019. The series announced that filming for the second season was starting around the same time last year, reminding fans that more of the story would be coming. Since then, a great deal has occurred, the most significant of which is the COVID-19 pandemic, which has cast a gloomy shadow over the production for Season 2 and caused the entire project to be placed on tremendous delay.

Returning to the Heart of World War II

The audiences may anticipate that the upcoming World on Fire episodes will take them on a journey into the heart of World War II, much like the first season did. After only a few short months since the first season’s conclusion, viewers will be transported back to the urban centers of Paris, Manchester, Berlin, Dunkirk, and Warsaw, in addition to the unforgiving sands of the Sahara desert. Because Nazi Germany was as powerful as ever, Britain was at the center of the blitzkrieg attacks, and bombs were constantly falling on the country.

Returning and New Cast Members

The Little Mermaid star Jonah Hauer-King is back in action as Harry Chase, a former interpreter who has joined the Royal Air Force and is ready to do whatever it takes to preserve his nation. While Sean Bean and Helen Hunt may be ending their acting careers, Jonah Hauer-King is stepping into the role of Harry Chase. Lesley Manville’s character, Robina Chase, who has a privileged place in society and continues to block off the ongoing dread engulfing the rest of Britain, is sitting at home waiting for her son Harry to return. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and The Crown are two of Manville’s previous roles. In addition, A Discovery of Witches star Parker Sawyers will be appearing this season. He will be reprising his role as musician Albert Fallou. Eugénie Derouand’s character, nurse Henriette Guillbert, will also return to tend to the wounds of those suffering in Paris. There will also be appearances by some familiar faces, such as Zofia Wichlacz, Cel Spellman, Julia Brown, Blake Harrison, and Eryk Biedunkiewicz, who will participate in additional action. Gregg Sulkin, Ahad Raza, Mark Bonnar, and Miriam Schiweck are among the new members of the cast.

The Mind Behind World on Fire

Peter Bowker, whose previous work includes the productions Blackpool, Occupation, The A Word, and Viva Laughlin, and the drama Capital, which won an Emmy award, is the mind behind the creation of World on Fire. Produced by the BBC, the show is one of several others, such as All Creatures Great and Small, Downton Abbey, and Grantchester, that have made it onto the Masterpiece lineup on PBS.



