WordPress Offers 100-Year Domain Registrations

WordPress, a company with a 20-year history, is now offering domains with a registration length of 100 years. This means your blog or website could potentially outlive you.

The company recently announced in a blog post that the 100-year plan is perfect for families looking to preserve their history online and for founders wanting to document their company’s journey.

Pricing and Features

While the idea of keeping your digital assets for a century may be appealing, it comes at a cost of a $38,000 one-time payment. In return, WordPress provides a domain with a 100-year-long registration, automatic backups on multiple servers including the Internet Archive, advanced ownership and hosting tools, as well as round-the-clock support.

Potential Concerns

One thing missing from WordPress’ announcement is how they plan to keep domains and backups updated amidst the ever-changing internet landscape. Additionally, there is no information on what would happen to the domains if the company decides to discontinue the program.

The Future of Websites

Tech giants like IBM, AT&T, and Siemens have managed to last for over 100 years, but their offerings have changed significantly over time. With modern computing and the internet being relatively new concepts, it remains uncertain what websites will look like in the future. It’ll be interesting to see how WordPress evolves this project alongside the web.

“Whether it’s giving a newborn the special gift of a domain and lifetime home on the web, or something you put in your will to make sure your website and story are accessible to future generations, I hope this plan gets people and other companies thinking about building for the long term.” – WordPress CEO Matt Mullenweg

Recent Developments from WordPress

In recent months, WordPress has been actively launching new products and features to adapt to the current environment. This includes acquiring an ActivityPub plug-in to integrate blogs with the Fediverse, introducing an AI writing assistant to assist users with their writing process, and rolling out a paid newsletter product that rivals Substack.