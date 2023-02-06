Since The Witcher came out on Netflix at the end of 2019, fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s books have had different thoughts about how good the show is. Most of the time, people who don’t like the show don’t like how it changes from the book. Some fans have wondered what Sapkowki thinks about this. When Sapkowski was asked this question at the Taipei International Book Exhibition, he gave a short but telling answer: “I’ve seen better. I’ve seen worse.” It’s not a ringing endorsement, but Sapkowski doesn’t seem to dislike it as much as he does other movies based on his books.

@Kathleenmms321 posted a quote by Sapkowski and a picture from the Taipei International Book Exhibition on Twitter. The quote and picture can be seen in the Tweet below.

During the Taipei International Book Exhibition today, Andrzej Sapkowski (author of The Witcher) shared his opinions on the Netflix adaptation of his novels. He said, "I've seen better. I've seen worse." pic.twitter.com/DOkN40HogJ — Kay (@Kathleenmms321) February 1, 2023

Previous Adaptations

When Sapkowski says he’s seen worse, he’s not just using an old saying. The author has been very honest about other versions of The Witcher, like the live-action movie The Hexer from 2001 and the TV show that came after it. If Sapkowski thought Netflix’s version was bad, he probably would be fine with letting people know that. So Sapkowski isn’t a big fan of the Netflix show, but he doesn’t seem to dislike it as much as he did with other shows.