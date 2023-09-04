Winnie the Pooh is back with a terrifying twist! The first-ever feature film dedicated to our favorite childhood animal, Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey, was released in theaters this year. The movie follows Pooh and Piglet as they struggle with uncontrollable anger. Throughout the film, they attempt to kill Christopher Robin, Pooh’s lifelong friend from the original tales, as well as a group of young girls. Despite making $5.2 million on a modest budget of $100,000, the film was not well-received by critics (only 3% on Rotten Tomatoes). However, a sequel is currently in production. Although little information has been revealed, an official post on X (formerly Twitter) from the project’s account stated:

Christopher Robin will discover the horrifying truth. #winniethepoohbloodandhoney2 now shooting. pic.twitter.com/UuiPKULGhD — Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (@poohbandh) September 3, 2023

Fans have also noticed that the actor playing Christopher Robin in this tweet is different from the one in the first Winnie-The-Pooh movie. This has left them wondering: “Is this a different Christopher Robin? Is this sequel set at a different stage of his life?” These questions were posed in the comments section below the post. The project’s account responded, confirming that it is indeed the same character and that the reason for his change in appearance will be revealed in the film.

Is the Sequel Bloodier Than the First?

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey is already an extremely gory film. However, director Rhy Frake-Waterfield has more in store. In January 2023, he spoke to the media about his inspirations for the sequel.

