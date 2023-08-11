The Controversy Surrounding Suicide Squad

When Suicide Squad hit theaters in 2016, it was met with mixed reactions. While DC fans were excited to see their favorite antiheroes on the big screen, critics were quick to point out the film’s flaws. Despite its box office success, scoring only 26% on Rotten Tomatoes indicated that something was amiss.

Many blamed the film’s confusing plot, underdeveloped characters, and erratic direction for its shortcomings. However, rumors started circulating that there might be more to the story than what audiences saw in theaters.

A Glimpse of the Director’s Vision

According to reports, director David Ayer had a different vision for Suicide Squad. His version of the film is said to be longer, featuring 45 minutes of never-before-seen footage. Insiders who have seen Ayer’s cut claim that it showcases a grittier tone and a more prominent presence of Batman.

One significant change in Ayer’s version is the portrayal of Harley Quinn. In the released film, her character’s storyline revolved around her obsession with the Joker. However, Ayer’s cut is said to give her a more empowering arc, focusing less on her dependence on the Joker.

A New Hope for Ayer’s Cut

In recent news, James Gunn, the head of DC, has expressed his interest in giving Ayer’s version another chance. The two filmmakers have reportedly discussed the potential release of Ayer’s cut, and positive developments have been reported. However, no official release date has been announced.

It’s worth noting that Gunn’s current focus is on launching the DC Extended Universe, with Superman Legacy scheduled for 2025. This means that Ayer’s cut might not see the light of day for several more years. For fans who believe in the importance of healing old wounds and delivering a satisfying version of Suicide Squad before relaunching the franchise, this delay might be disappointing.

Furthermore, the ongoing scriptwriters’ strike could potentially impact release schedules, making it even more uncertain when Ayer’s cut will be released.

The Potential Impact of Ayer’s Cut

If Ayer’s version of Suicide Squad does eventually get released, it could have a significant impact on the franchise. Not only would it provide fans with a chance to see the film as the director intended, but it could also help redeem the characters and storylines that were criticized in the original release.

By exploring Harley Quinn’s character in a different light and incorporating more Batman scenes, Ayer’s cut could offer a fresh perspective on the Suicide Squad universe. It could also create more continuity within the DC Extended Universe, making it more satisfying for fans who follow the series closely.

While the release of Ayer’s cut remains uncertain, the possibility of a third version of Suicide Squad has sparked excitement among fans. Whether or not it will live up to expectations, only time will tell.