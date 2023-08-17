The Exciting Journey of Will Trent: Season 2 Updates

Will Trent’s primary role is being played by the renowned actor Ramón Rodrguez, so it’s not hard to see why people are falling in love with this person. The drama, adapted from the best-selling novels written by Karin Slaughter, whisks us away on an exciting journey with each new episode as Trent unravels complex riddles.

The Captivating Main Character

The main character is a Special Agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. Despite having dyslexia, he has an extraordinary ability to memorize facts and imagine how scenarios play out in real life. The character’s name is “Title Character.” Even while the main character, a private investigator, is a joy to watch, the supporting cast propels this show to new heights. It ensures it will succeed when it debuts in January 2023. This includes his on-again, off-again girlfriend Angie Polaski, a vice detective, and his dog Betty, an attractive Chihuahua that steals the show with her presence.

Season 2 Cast

The second season of the ABC comedy will premiere later this year after the first season was very well received. However, as long as the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continue, it will likely be some time before we see Will Trent back on our television screens. While we wait, here is all we know about the upcoming second season of Will Trent. The cast includes:

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent

Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski

Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell

Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood

Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner

Deion Smith as Jeremy Mitchell

Todd Allen Durkin as Captain Heller

Cora Lu Tran as Nico

Kurt Yue as Pete Chin

Kevin Daniels as Franklin

Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Campano

LisaGay Hamilton as Evelyn Mitchell

French Stewart as Lenny Broussard

Cedrick Cooper as Officer Wirth

Isaiah Stratton as Officer O’Hara

Chapel Oaks as Crystal

Brittany Wilkerson as Diane

Jennifer Morrison as Abigail Campano

Release Date of Season 2

On April 18th, 2023, the show was renewed for a second season, two weeks before the writers’ strike began; as a result, the production of the second season would be delayed. Don’t let that get to you, though. We will update this page with the new release date as soon as we find out when it will be available. Will Trent is an ABC original, meaning the network will serve as the primary home of Season 2 throughout its initial run. In other words, if you want to see the show, you must tune in to ABC. Additionally, you can watch it on Hulu, where you can get caught up on all of the episodes from the first season right now.

The Creators of Will Trent

Daniel T. Thomsen is an American television writer and producer, known for his work on Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles and Westworld. Karin Slaughter is a well-known crime writer and the author of 21 books, including the Will Trent series. Elizabeth Heldens is a writer and producer, known for her work on shows like Friday Night Lights and Deception.

Trailer and Plot Details

Currently waiting. When they have finished filming the season, an exciting trailer will undoubtedly be released. Be sure to bookmark this page so you don’t miss any significant updates. As for the plot of Season 2, it is still too early for the storylines to be revealed. However, the development of Will and Angie’s relationship will be a primary focus, along with Will’s search for his mother’s identity.