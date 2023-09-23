Will There Be a Sequel to Bumblebee? Hailee Steinfeld Weighs In

Earlier this year, the Transformers film series resumed with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts followed five years after Bumblebee. However, aside from the mere inclusion of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, along with an indirect mention of Hailee Steinfeld’s Charlie Watson, Rise of the Beasts wasn’t connected to the 2018 spinoff; one could walk into this 2023 new movie release and easily follow along without knowing anything about the yellow Autobot’s adventure with Charlie in 1987. So will Bumblebee ever get a proper sequel? Steinfeld offered her thoughts on the subject.

Hailee Steinfeld’s Perspective

The actress, whose other significant credits include True Grit, The Edge of Seventeen, Hawkeye, and Dickinson, briefly discussed Bumblebee while chatting with THR about her newest movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which sees her reprising Gwen Stacy, the Spider-Woman of Earth-65. When Steinfeld was asked if she was surprised that a direct sequel wasn’t made for Bumblebee, considering it’s the best-reviewed movie in the Transformers franchise, she answered:

“Not necessarily. I don’t know that I knew the plans beyond that, but I like to take everything one step at a time. I’ve gotten a lot better at that in my life. I tend to get ahead of myself, so when it comes to these bigger projects that have whispers and more of a future and whatnot, I like to focus on what’s in front of me and make that the best I can.”

Shortly after Bumblebee’s release, director Travis Knight shared his ideas for a sequel if he could make it. In late January 2019, Bumblebee 2 was reported to be in development. Hailee Steinfeld also said earlier that same month that she’d be game to do another Bumblebee movie since she felt that Charlie “got so much to say, a lot more to learn, and a long way to go.” But as she laid out with this latest statement, it’s not as though Steinfeld was expecting to work on Bumblebee 2 because, with the way she works, she prefers to live in the moment rather than dedicate a lot of thought to upcoming/prospective projects.

The Transformers Franchise Direction

Ultimately, Paramount Pictures decided to resume the main Transformers film series after Bumblebee rather than continue that spinoff’s story. However, rather than returning to the present day, i.e., post-The Last Knight, Rise of the Beasts was set in 1994. At this point, the possibility of Bumblebee 2 becoming a reality seems unlikely. However, that’s not to say Steinfeld couldn’t still reprise Charlie Watson someday. If the next live-action Transformers movie is set post-Rise of the Beasts, but pre-2007’s Transformers, perhaps that could be a platform to see how a Charlie in her late 20s or early 30s is doing.

In addition to Paramount announcing in early 2022 that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts would be the first of three new installments in the franchise, the ending laid the groundwork for a crossover with G.I. Joe. That said, what’s up next on the live-action Transformers front hasn’t officially clarified. Instead, this continuity is pivoting to animation with Transformers: One, which will explore the origins of the robots in disguise, including Optimus Prime and Megatron’s relationship on Cybertron.

Conclusion

If you missed seeing Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in theaters, it, along with Bumblebee and the other live-action movies, can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription. Transformers: One is slated on the 2024 movie release schedule for September 13. As for the fate of Bumblebee’s sequel remains uncertain, but Hailee Steinfeld’s willingness to reprise her role as Charlie Watson leaves the door open for potential future adventures in the Transformers universe. Until then, fans can enjoy the evolving direction of the franchise with upcoming projects like Transformers: One.