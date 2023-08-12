





Will Smith Still Loves Challenges

Will Smith is known for his roles in movies like Men in Black, Bad Boys, I am Legend, The Williams Method, Ali, and Hancock, as well as his musical successes with songs like the Men in Black theme and Wild Wild West. He is not only an actor but also a producer.

After more than 30 years in the industry, at the age of 54, Will Smith is considered a true legend. His films have grossed a total of $9.3 billion worldwide, according to Fandomwire. During the media tour for the release of Bad Boys for Life in 2020, Smith revealed that he wanted to do all the stunts himself in the movie.

He took inspiration from Tom Cruise, who is known for doing his own stunts even in his 60s. In a recent making-of video for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, it was revealed that Cruise had performed over 500 jumps for a motorcycle and parachute scene over a year of preparation.

Will Smith Regretted Emulating Tom Cruise

However, in his pursuit of emulating Cruise, Smith realized that it was not as easy as he had thought. During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Smith shared his experience as a stuntman-actor in Bad Boys for Life. He jokingly admitted that he convinced himself he could be as good as, if not better than, Tom Cruise. However, he later regretted this decision.



