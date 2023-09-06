The Highly Anticipated TV Show “Wilderness” Promises an Emotional Rollercoaster

In the upcoming show Wilderness, viewers will have the opportunity to experience a heart-pounding adventure across the country that will include themes of love, betrayal, and the search for revenge. It is an adaptation of the novel of the same name written by B. E. Jones, and it promises to be an emotional rollercoaster. It stars an outstanding cast, and the creative vision of director So Yong Kim is at the helm.

The Sinister Twist in Liv and Will’s Ideal Love

The gorgeous landscapes of America’s national parks serve as the backdrop for Liv’s (Jenna Coleman) and Will’s (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) intertwined destiny as their seemingly ideal love takes a sinister turn. Wilderness is going to be an absolute must-watch for anybody who is looking for exciting and emotionally packed storytelling since there are going to be secrets, passion, and unexpected twists hiding around every corner.

Jenna Coleman of “The Serpent” and Oliver Jackson-Cohen of “The Haunting of Bly Manor” appear in the new Amazon Prime Video series “Wilderness. In the suspenseful television series, the ideal vacation of a British couple quickly turns into the stuff of nightmares. The couple portrays Liv and Will, a couple who appear to have all they need and are settling in nicely to their new life in New York. After that, though, Liv finds out about Will’s affair. It seems like the ideal time for her to get her revenge when he recommends taking a road trip to some of the most beautiful national parks in the United States. Additionally, Taylor Swift provides the vocals for the theme song.

Wilderness Cast

Jenna Coleman as Liv

Oliver Jackson-Cohen, as Will

Ashley Benson as Cara

Eric Balfour as Garth

Claire Rushbrook as Caryl

Marsha Stephanie Blake, as Detective Rawlings

Morgana Van Peebles as Ash

Jonathan Keltz as Detective Wiseman

Talia Balsam as Bonnie

Crystal Balint as Liana

Natalie Sharp as Marissa

Geoff Gustafson as Zach

Jake Foy as Anton

Jerod Thomas Winfrey Blake as a Male Hiker

What is the Release Date of Wilderness?

The clock is ticking down to the moment of retribution! On September 15, 2023, the highly anticipated first episode of Wilderness will finally be available to watch.

Who is the Director of Wilderness?

Independent filmmaker So Yong Kim is of Korean-American and American descent. In Between Days, Treeless Mountain, For Ellen, and Lovesong are the titles of the four feature films that she has directed. So Yong Kim was awarded the Sleipnir Nordik Arts Travel Grant, the Video Artist Grant from the New York Foundation, and the MacDowell Colony Media Fellow for the National Endowment for the Arts. He also won the Puffin Grant. Her installations as well as her films and videos have been shown in Austin, Chicago, New York, London, Marseilles, Reykjavik, Milwaukee, Gothenburg, Osnabruck, and Tokyo, respectively.

What is the Plot of Wilderness?

The plot summary for Wilderness can be found below:

Liv (Coleman) and Will (Jackson-Cohen) are a British couple who appear to have it all in the movie Wilderness, which is based on the novel of the same name written by B.E. Jones. They have a rock-solid marriage, a glamorous new life in New York thousands of miles from their small-town upbringing, and they are still young enough to believe that their entire lives are still in front of them. Until Liv finds out about the affair that Will is having, The pain of a broken heart is almost immediately followed by another feeling: rage. Liv’s only recourse is vengeance, and when Will suggests that they begin their relationship anew by traveling through some of the most breathtaking national parks in the United States, Liv knows just how to get it. The film Wilderness is a twisted love story in which a fantasy vacation and a purported happily ever after quickly transform into a terrifying reality.