Why Kanan Jarrus Is the Perfect Example of a Jedi Knight

In the vast realm of Star Wars, there’s an ongoing debate among fans about who would be the ultimate Jedi in the universe. While many mention popular characters like Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka Tano, there is one name that stands out as the embodiment of what it truly means to be a Jedi – Kanan Jarrus from Star Wars: Rebels.

Kanan Jarrus – A Different Kind of Jedi

The journey of Kanan Jarrus, formerly known as Caleb Dume, is one that sets him apart from other Jedi. As a Padawan during the Clone Wars, Kanan witnessed the fall of the Jedi Order and the loss of faith in their abilities. Surviving Order 66, he had to adapt to a new life, hiding in plain sight and abandoning his Jedi identity. These events are portrayed in the Bad Batch animated series and the comic series, Kanan: The Last Padawan.

Living Without the Weight of the Jedi Order

When we meet Kanan Jarrus in Star Wars: Rebels, he has embraced a new name and a different way of life. He may still carry his disassembled lightsaber, but he realizes that sometimes, a simple blaster can be just as effective. Kanan had to make difficult choices to survive, but his journey led him to join a rebel cell and become a key player in helping citizens on the Outer Rim. Furthermore, he forms a deep bond with the leader of the cell, Hera Syndulla. It is with her and his encounters with Ezra Bridger that Kanan’s growth as a person and as a Jedi truly begin.

Breaking Free from Dogmatic Doctrine

The Jedi Order, as idolized as it was, was an outdated and rigid institution. It held its members on a tight leash and resisted change in a rapidly evolving galaxy. The Jedi had to live as overpowered monks, denying themselves personal attachments and romantic relationships. This rule ultimately proved to be their downfall. However, Kanan Jarrus had the freedom to explore the limits of his religion without abandoning its core principles. He defied the rules of the Jedi and still managed to remain grounded in his belief system. Kanan even helped a Mandalorian master the ways of the Darksaber, an act that would have been unthinkable to the previous generation of Jedi.

The Importance of Personal Attachments

Romantic relationships, forbidden by the Jedi Order, were seen as potential sources of fear and loss. Anakin Skywalker’s story is evidence of how attachment can lead to the dark side. However, Kanan’s experience with Hera showed that personal attachments can enhance a Jedi’s focus and dedication. Hera became his guiding light, helping him find clarity in the darkest moments and driving him to do the right thing. Even when Kanan sought guidance from Master Yoda, the wise Jedi Master did not reprimand him for his relationship. Kanan understood the balance between love and the greater good, proving that a Jedi can serve the galaxy without denying who they are.

The Freedom to Choose

Unlike Anakin Skywalker, Kanan Jarrus was not bound by the rules of a regulatory institution. He could be with Hera because there was no Jedi Order to forbid him, allowing him to experience a life that the Chosen One was denied. Kanan’s example challenges the notion that romance is inherently bad for Jedi. In fact, one could argue that even Ben Solo’s redemption came from his romantic connection with Rey. Kanan’s life shows that Jedi can serve selflessly and altruistically, fully embracing who they are without being constrained by dogmatic rulings or political bickering.

Conclusion

Kanan Jarrus is the epitome of what a Jedi should be. His journey without the weight of the Jedi Order allowed him to explore his faith and serve the galaxy in his unique way. He reminds us that personal attachments, when rooted in the core principles of the Jedi religion, can enhance a Jedi’s dedication and ultimately lead to a better future for the galaxy. If his Padawan, Ezra Bridger, carries on the teachings, the Jedi and the galaxy will undoubtedly benefit from the legacy of Kanan Jarrus.



