Why is “The Wolf of Wall Street” Rated R?

Margot Robbie, the actress who later became famous for portraying the iconic Barbie character, made her breakthrough appearance in the 2013 black comedy film “The Wolf of Wall Street”. The movie is now available for streaming on Netflix, and you might be curious to know why it has an R rating.

In the movie, Robbie plays the character of Naomi Lapaglia, a seductive and manipulative wife of Jordan Belfort, portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio. The film boasts of a star-studded cast that includes Jonah Hill as Donnie Azoff, Jon Bernthal as Brad Bodnick, Matthew McConaughey as Mark Hanna, Cristin Milioti as Teresa Petrillo, Christine Ebersole as Leah Belfort, Kyle Chandler as Patrick Denham, Rob Reiner as Max Belfort, and many more.

Whether you are a long-time admirer of Margot Robbie or simply in the mood to watch a biographical movie, you would be interested to know the reason behind the movie’s mature rating. So, without further ado, we have the answer for you below.

The Wolf of Wall Street parents guide: Why is the movie rated R?

The movie “The Wolf of Wall Street” has been rated R by the Motion Picture Association for a variety of reasons, including strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use, language, and some violence. When a movie is given an R rating, it is considered “Restricted,” and individuals under the age of 17 are required to be accompanied by a parent or adult to view it at the theater. As “The Wolf of Wall Street” is available on Netflix, it is important to ensure that an adult is present if teenagers wish to watch the movie.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, “The Wolf of Wall Street” is a black comedy crime film based on the memoir of the same name and the real-life story of Jordan Belfort, portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie. Belfort was a stockbroker in New York City who ran a firm involved in corruption and fraud on Wall Street, which ultimately drew the attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). With its captivating storyline, the movie sheds light on the dark side of finance and the consequences of greed and corruption.

The Wolf of Wall Street Official Trailer: