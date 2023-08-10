Black Adam does better than The Flash and yet he is the one who is canceled!

Dwayne Johnson, known for his successful blockbuster career, has taken on the role of a superhero from the DC Comics stable. He has gone all out to promote the upcoming release of the film, even appearing at the Summer Game Fest 2022 conference. However, despite his efforts, the film has been canceled due to some decisions made by his new boss.

Although Black Adam did not perform as well as expected at the box office, it still made more money than The Flash, which is surprising considering the popularity of the character. This disappointment has led Dwayne Johnson to criticize Warner Bros. and James Gunn, questioning their decisions.

Criticized, Dwayne Johnson replies by targeting the new direction of the DC Universe

In defense of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has highlighted its successful start and decent results, as well as its potential to become a promising franchise. He has also made efforts to bring back Henry Cavill as Superman. Despite these efforts, the film’s failure has led Johnson to point fingers at James Gunn and Warner Bros. during an interview with Kevin Hart on the show “Hart to Heart”.

Dwayne Johnson believes that the new direction of the DC Comics universe, led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, is responsible for the downfall of Black Adam. He takes pride in the project’s diversity and its representation of actors of color. However, he still struggles to explain the decision behind the film’s cancellation, even after a year since its release in theaters.