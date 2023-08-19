007: 61 years old and all his teeth, at least in the cinema!

But who will be the next James Bond? For a long time, the public demanded Idris Elba who, tired of racist comments against him, announced that he was no longer making the role a priority. If the production was considering it, we must therefore look elsewhere. Some have imagined that an actress could recover the matricule 007, but there is nothing to consider it seriously at the moment. Ana de Armas, who played Paloma In Dying can wait for his part voted for Irish actor Paul Mescal, while Chris Evans opts for Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

We recall that, so far, every James Bond has been played by a British actor. A tradition that should continue, even if it is possible that the choice will be extended to an actor from Commonwealth countries. One thing is sure, the next 007 won’t be particularly young. Debbie McWilliams, historical casting director, said Bond was an experienced character, and the actor had to have the shoulders to take on such a role.

Still according to her, we must expect to discover a relatively unknown actor in particular in order to avoid the “oh, the actor who played so and so in this film became James Bond”. Anyway, we don’t know who the next James Bond will be, or when the next movie will be released. At the moment, the franchise consists of 26 films in which Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig succeeded each other.

What is the best James Bond movie? 3500 Britons have decided!

While waiting to learn more about the future of the saga, the online betting company William Hill Vegas has decided to launch a major survey to find out what was, for the public, the best James Bond feature film. In the style of Final Fantasy, the best actor to embody the secret agent and the best film is often a matter of generation. However, the result of this survey of 3,500 Britons is clear: Sky Fall was elected the best film of the license!

ADVERTISEMENT

The feature film with Daniel Craig and the mythical song of Adèle, released in 2012, won 17.5% of the vote ahead of Goldfinger (Sean Connery) and Dying can wait who respectively received 8.5 and 7% of the votes. The other films follow closely with sometimes anecdotal scores. What is your favorite James Bond movie? Something tells us that with Rare’s GoldenEye 007 game, the film of the same name could often be cited. We could also ask which actor did you like the most in the role, the choice being less vast!