Where Can You Watch the Barbie Movie?

Finally, the moment we’ve all been waiting for has arrived! The highly anticipated Barbie movie has been released and is causing quite a stir among moviegoers. But where exactly can one watch this film? Is it available for streaming on Netflix? Fear not, as we have the answer to your burning question. Continue reading to find out where you can tune in to enjoy this long-awaited film.

The release of this movie has been a hot topic ever since it was first announced back in 2009. However, it truly became the talk of the town when renowned actress Margot Robbie joined the cast, alongside the talented Greta Gerwig, who signed on to write and direct. The addition of Golden Globe Award-winning actor Ryan Gosling and various other notable names to the cast only added to the excitement, and the buzz surrounding the film continued to grow.

Now, the wait is finally over and we get to see Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling bring the beloved characters of Barbie and Ken to life in this comedic masterpiece. The plot follows the iconic duo as they journey from Barbie Land to the real world, embarking on a self-discovery adventure along the way.

In addition to the Barbie star-studded cast, which includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Nicola Coughlan, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, and many other talented actors, the movie promises to be a delightful treat for all ages. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your popcorn and settle in for a fun-filled ride with Barbie and Ken!

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Barbie (2023) on Netflix?

Regrettably, the movie Barbie is not currently accessible for streaming on Netflix. As a result, you will need to explore alternate options to view this film. On the bright side, Netflix currently has a plethora of comparable content available for streaming on their platform, so you are sure to find something enjoyable to watch.

Where to watch Barbie (2023)

At present, the sole option to catch the Barbie movie is by attending a screening at a movie theater. To locate the closest screening venue and secure tickets, one may use various websites such as Fandango, AMC Theatres, and Cinemark. However, it is highly probable that once the theatrical release concludes, the movie will become accessible on the streaming platform Max. This is owing to the fact that Warner Bros. Pictures serves as the film’s distributor, and their usual release practice includes shifting films to Max after their theater run concludes.

Barbie (2023) Trailer