Emily Blunt: Where to Watch Sicario and Other Films Starring the Acclaimed Actress

Introduction

Emily Blunt, the acclaimed actress who won a Golden Globe Award, has captivated audiences with her performances, and her upcoming biographical thriller film, Oppenheimer, is eagerly anticipated. While fans anxiously wait for its release, many are wondering where they can watch another one of her movies, specifically, Sicario. Fortunately, we have the answer.

About Sicario

Sicario, a 2015 action-adventure film, was directed by Denis Villeneuve, who is renowned for his work on other films such as Prisoners, Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, and Dune. The screenplay was written by Taylor Sheridan, who is celebrated for his work on the Academy Award-nominated film Hell or High Water, as well as for co-creating the neo-Western drama series Yellowstone and creating the crime drama series Tulsa King.

The film is a gripping tale that follows a distinguished FBI Special Agent who is recruited by a government task force to capture and dismantle the leader of a powerful and ruthless Mexican drug cartel. Emily Blunt takes on the leading role of Kate Macer, a highly-skilled FBI agent who is tasked with bringing down the head of the drug cartel. The rest of the talented cast includes Benicio del Toro, Josh Brolin, Daniel Kaluuya, Victor Garber, Jon Bernthal, Jeffrey Donovan, Raoul Trujillo, and other exceptional actors.

Is Sicario on Netflix?

Regrettably, the highly acclaimed movie Sicario is not currently available to stream on Netflix. If you are keen on an action-packed adventure, fear not, as there are plenty of other options to choose from on the platform. For instance, you can check out another thrilling film by Denis Villeneuve called Prisoners. Additionally, Netflix boasts an impressive collection of other outstanding action films that are sure to pique your interest. Some of these include Kate, The Gray Man, Red Notice, Triple Frontier, 6 Underground and The Old Guard.

Where to Watch Sicario

It is now possible to watch Sicario for free on the popular streaming service Tubi. In addition, for those who prefer to rent or purchase the film, it is available on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Vudu. But that’s not all! The success of Sicario paved the way for a thrilling sequel called Sicario: Day of the Soldado, which hit theaters in June 2018. For subscribers of Hulu, this gripping continuation is available for viewing on the streaming platform. As with the first film, Sicario: Day of the Soldado can also be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Vudu. Whether you want to experience the intense action and suspense of Sicario or the thrilling continuation of its sequel, you now know exactly where to find these adrenaline-pumping movies. So, grab some popcorn, settle in, and immerse yourself in the world of Sicario!

Where to Watch Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Following the triumph of its predecessor, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, a thrilling sequel, hit the big screens in June 2018. If you’re interested in catching this gripping movie, you’ll need to have a subscription to Hulu, which offers it as part of its streaming service. Alternatively, you can rent or purchase the sequel on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Vudu, just like the first movie.

Sicario Trailer