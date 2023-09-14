When Can You Watch After Everything on Netflix?

The After movie franchise, which is based on the best-selling books by Anna Todd, has been a massive hit with fans since the release of the first film in 2019. With the arrival of the fifth and final movie, After Everything, viewers are eagerly awaiting its release on Netflix. The fourth movie in the series, After Ever Happy, was released in September 2022 and began streaming on Netflix in December of the same year, delighting fans of the romantic drama series.

While the release date for After Everything in theaters is set for September 2023, it’s uncertain when the movie will be available for streaming on Netflix. Although it’s expected to be released on the streaming platform soon, it’s not included in the list of new release movies and shows coming to Netflix in September 2023, which features other highly anticipated titles such as No Hard Feelings and New Amsterdam.

Despite the wait, fans of the After series can still look forward to watching the final installment of the franchise, which promises to be as captivating and romantic as the previous movies.

After Everything Netflix release updates

After Everything, a highly anticipated movie, was released in theaters in the United States on Wednesday, Sept. 13, for a limited two-day period only (Sept. 13-14). However, the release dates vary for different countries and territories. Outside of the United States, the movie is set to hit theaters in certain territories on Sept. 13, Sept. 14, Sept. 15, and Sept. 22. After that, fans in the UK, India, Australia, and New Zealand can stream the movie on Amazon Prime Video starting from Oct. 6.

Last year, the sequel of After, titled After Ever Happy, was released on Sept. 7, and it was made available on Netflix on Christmas Day. This means that there was a nearly four-month wait between the movie’s initial release and its drop on Netflix. Similarly, After Everything could follow suit and arrive on Netflix sometime in December 2023, though it could also arrive in early 2024. However, fans are hoping that they won’t have to wait that long, and that the movie will be available on their watch lists before the year ends.

As mentioned above, if you don’t want to wait for Netflix, you can watch the movie in theaters on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14. For international viewers, the movie’s theatrical release dates are spread out across different dates in September. Additionally, if you reside in the UK, India, Australia, or New Zealand, you can catch the movie on Amazon Prime Video starting from Oct. 6. For the rest of us, we’ll have to wait until it’s available on Netflix and VOD later this year.

After Everything Official Trailer: