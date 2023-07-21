WhatsApp Users Experience Messaging App Disruption

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned by Meta, faced accessibility issues for users worldwide on Wednesday. This disruption affected tens of thousands of people who were unable to send or receive messages on the platform. With over 2 billion monthly users, WhatsApp serves as a primary communication tool for many.

Incident Details

The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. Pacific time and lasted approximately 40 to 50 minutes, according to user reports.

Meta Acknowledges Major Disruption

Meta’s official business website acknowledged the outage, referring to it as a “major disruption.” The exact cause of the disruption remains unknown at this time.