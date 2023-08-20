New Movies on Hulu in September 2023
Hulu adds so many new movies to its library that it can be difficult to keep up with all of them. As a reminder, you can read about What’s New on Hulu every Month with our Monthly roundups.
We’ve listed all of them in order of release date, starting with the most recent Hulu movies. We’ll keep you updated as Hulu adds new original films to its streaming service. The latest Hulu Movies and TV Shows scheduled to hit Hulu in September 2023 are below.
September 1
-
Once Upon a Time: complete series
-
One Piece: complete seasons 9-10
-
27 Dresses
-
A Good Day to Die Hard | 2013
-
A Knight’s Tale | 2001
-
An Education | 2009
-
Bend It Like Beckham | 2003
-
Breaking Up | 1997
-
Chronicle | 2012
-
Conan the Barbarian | 2011
-
The Deep End Of The Ocean | 1999
-
The Devil Wears Prada | 2006
-
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark | 2011
-
Double Platinum | 1999
-
Dragonball: Evolution | 2009
-
Easy Virtue | 2009
-
Evil Dead | 2013
-
The Experiment | 2010
-
The Good Son | 1993
-
The Grudge 2 | 2006
-
Hail Caesar! | 2016
-
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs | 2009
-
Johnson Family Vacation | 2004
-
Just Married | 2003
-
Killers | 2010
-
Larry Crowne | 2011
-
The Last King of Scotland | 2006
-
The Lego Movie | 2014
-
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part | 2019
-
The Lego Ninjago Movie | 2017
-
Little Fockers | 2010
-
Meet the Fockers | 2004
-
Meet the Parents | 2000
-
Melancholia | 2011
-
Moving On | 2022
-
The Omen | 2006
-
The Possession | 2012
-
Raising Arizona | 1987
-
Robin Hood | 2018
-
Seven | 1995
-
Simulant | 2023
-
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For | 2014
-
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby | 2006
-
The Transporter | 2002
-
Transporter 2 | 2002
-
Transporter 3 | 2008
-
True Lies | 1994ADVERTISEMENT