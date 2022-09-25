Because Amazon Prime constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Amazon Prime every month, so be sure to check them out.

We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Amazon Prime. The following is a list of the most recent Amazon Prime Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Amazon Prime in October of 2022.

October 1

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of

Benghazi (2016)

7 Days to Vegas (2019)

A Christmas In Vermont (2016)

A Christmas Solo (2017)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery (2016)

Advantageous (2015)

Another Time (2018)

Audrey Rose (1977)

Baby Boom (1987)

Babymoon (2017)

Beat Street (1984)

Big House (2020)

Bloodrunners (2017)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Bridge and Tunnel (2014)

Buddymoon (2016)

Burnt Offerings (1976)

Christmas Crime Story (2016)

Colewell (2019)

Colors of Heaven (2017)

Cosmos (2019)

Cyrus (2010)

Dark Crimes (2018)

Daylight Savings (2012)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

End of Sentence (2019)

Falcon Song (2014)

Fire In The Sky (1993)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Get Shorty (1995)

Going To Brazil (2017)

Hackers (1995)

Hal King (2021)

Hannibal (2001)

Hearts And Bones (2019)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

Hellbenders (2013)

Hickey (2016)

High-Rise (2016)

Hit By Lightning (2014)

Hondo (1953)

Hostel (2006)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Just Married (2003)

Land Of The Lost (2009)

Last Holiday (2006)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Love Dot Com (2019)

Magnum Opus (2017)

Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip (2020)

Man on Fire (2004)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas

Is You (2017)

Murder Bury Win (2020)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

My True Fairytale (2021)

No Alternative (2018)

Nothing Like the Holidays (2008)

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)

Panic (2000)

Patriot Games (1992)

Piranha 3D (2010)

Ryde (2017)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Shane (1953)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shutter Island (2010)

Shuttlecock (2020)

Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)

Social Animals (2018)

Source Code (2011)

Summer Rental (1985)

Support the Girls (2018)

Swing Vote (2008)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Teen Wolf Too (1987)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Devil Inside (2012)

The Dictator (2012)

The Divorce Party (2019)

The Dustwalker (2020)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Harimaya Bridge (2010)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1996)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Unraveling (2015)

The Woman in Red (1984)

Two For Joy (2018)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion – The

Play (2002)

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012)

Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)

Up In The Air (2009)

Valentin (2004)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Venus and Serena (2013)

Vice (2015)

Vincent and Theo (1990)

Visioneers (2009)

Wall Street (1987)

Water in a Broken Glass (2020)

Winchester (2018)

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)

You’re in Charge (2013)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) October 7

Catherine Called Birdy (2022)

October 9

Noah (2014)

October 11

Family Camp (2022)

The Northman (2022)

October 20

Torn Hearts (2022)

October 21

Argentina, 1985 (2022)

October 24

Blacklight (2022)

October 28

Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022)

Run Sweetheart Run (2022)

October 31

Unhuman (2022)