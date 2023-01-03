Because Amazon Prime constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Amazon Prime every month, so be sure to check them out.
We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Amazon Prime. The following is a list of the most recent Amazon Prime Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Amazon Prime in January of 2023.
January 1
Dharma & Greg S1-5
Invader Zim
Nella the Princess Knight
Shimmer and Shine
12 O’Clock High S1-3
Welcome to Flatch
50/50
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
After Earth
Akeelah and the Bee
Ali
Antwone Fisher
Are We There Yet?
Baby Boy
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Beauty Shop
Black Dynamite
Blankman
Blue Chips
Breakdown
Breakin’ All the Rules
Broken City
Brown Sugar
Clue
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Downsizing
El Dorado
El Mariachi
Election
Employee of the Month
Europa Report
Failure to Launch
Forces of Nature
Frankie & Alice
Friday the 13th
Gamer
God’s Not Dead
Guess Who
Harold and Maude
Higher Learning
Home for the Holidays
I Am Not Your Negro
If Beale Street Could Talk
In My Country
In the Heat of the Night
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise
Jesse Stone: Night Passage
Jesse Stone: Sea Change
Jesse Stone: Stone Cold
Juliet, Naked
Just Wright
Love the Coopers
Mad Love
Mean Creek
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol
Mississippi Burning
Mo’ Money
Money Train
Mr. 3000
Muscle Shoals
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paycheck
Poetic Justice
Private Parts
Rec
Rec 2
Rec 3: Genesis
Red Dawn
Rejoice and Shout
Rosemary’s Baby
School Daze
Serpico
She Hate Me
Six Degrees of Separation
Sorry to Bother You
Tangerine
The Amityville Horror
The Big Wedding
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Butler
The Devil’s Backbone
The Duchess
The Foot Fist Way
The Gospel According to Andre
The Love Guru
The Peacemaker
The Running Man
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Two Jakes
Three Can Play That Game
To Sir, With Love
True Grit
Walking Tall
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Witness
You Got Served
January 3
Endeavour S8
Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul
January 6
*Cosmic Love France (Prime Video Original)
*The Rig (Prime Video Original)
Jurassic World Dominion
January 8
The Winter Palace
January 10
Sntich
January 13
*Hunters S2 (Prime Video Original)
*The Test S2 (Prime Video Original)
January 15
The Steve Harvey Show S1-6
An Officer and a Gentleman
Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Road Trip
January 17
Vengeance
January 20
*The Legend of Vox Machina S2 (Prime Video Original)
January 21
Hercules
January 27
The King’s Speech
*Shotgun Wedding (Prime Video Original)
January 31
*Nate Bargatze: Hello World (Prime Video Original)
Orphan: First Kill