Because Amazon Prime constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Amazon Prime every month, so be sure to check them out.

We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Amazon Prime. The following is a list of the most recent Amazon Prime Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Amazon Prime in January of 2023.

January 1

Dharma & Greg S1-5

Invader Zim

Nella the Princess Knight

Shimmer and Shine

12 O’Clock High S1-3

Welcome to Flatch

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

After Earth

Akeelah and the Bee

Ali

Antwone Fisher

Are We There Yet?

Baby Boy

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Beauty Shop

Black Dynamite

Blankman

Blue Chips

Breakdown

Breakin’ All the Rules

Broken City

Brown Sugar

Clue

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Downsizing

El Dorado

El Mariachi

Election

Employee of the Month

Europa Report

Failure to Launch

Forces of Nature

Frankie & Alice

Friday the 13th

Gamer

God’s Not Dead

Guess Who

Harold and Maude

Higher Learning

Home for the Holidays

I Am Not Your Negro

If Beale Street Could Talk

In My Country

In the Heat of the Night

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise

Jesse Stone: Night Passage

Jesse Stone: Sea Change

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold

Juliet, Naked

Just Wright

Love the Coopers

Mad Love

Mean Creek

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol

Mississippi Burning

Mo’ Money

Money Train

Mr. 3000

Muscle Shoals

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paycheck

Poetic Justice

Private Parts

Rec

Rec 2

Rec 3: Genesis

Red Dawn

Rejoice and Shout

Rosemary’s Baby

School Daze

Serpico

She Hate Me

Six Degrees of Separation

Sorry to Bother You

Tangerine

The Amityville Horror

The Big Wedding

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Butler

The Devil’s Backbone

The Duchess

The Foot Fist Way

The Gospel According to Andre

The Love Guru

The Peacemaker

The Running Man

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Two Jakes

Three Can Play That Game

To Sir, With Love

True Grit

Walking Tall

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Witness

You Got Served

January 3

Endeavour S8

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul

January 6

*Cosmic Love France (Prime Video Original)

*The Rig (Prime Video Original)

Jurassic World Dominion

January 8

The Winter Palace

January 10

Sntich

January 13

*Hunters S2 (Prime Video Original)

*The Test S2 (Prime Video Original)

January 15

The Steve Harvey Show S1-6

An Officer and a Gentleman

Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Road Trip

January 17

Vengeance

January 20

*The Legend of Vox Machina S2 (Prime Video Original)

January 21

Hercules

January 27

The King’s Speech

*Shotgun Wedding (Prime Video Original)

January 31

*Nate Bargatze: Hello World (Prime Video Original)

Orphan: First Kill