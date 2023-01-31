Because Amazon Prime constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Amazon Prime every month, so be sure to check them out.
We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Amazon Prime. The following is a list of the most recent Amazon Prime Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Amazon Prime in February of 2023.
Arriving Feb. 1
A Night at the Roxbury
Alex Cross
Almost Famous
Are We There Yet?
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
The Best Man
The Breadwinner
The Call
Chaplin
Children Of Heaven
Devil In A Blue Dress
The Dilemma
Downhill Racer
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
Exposed
Food, Inc
Four Brothers
French Postcards
From Justin To Kelly
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
The Glass Shield
Heaven Can Wait
The Help
The Hustle
I, Robot
Inside Man
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Jacob’s Ladder
Kevin Hart Let Me Explain
King Kong
The Last Song
Life Partners
Madea’s Witness Protection
Nacho Libre
Never Been Kissed
P.S. I Love You
Prophecy
Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut)
Sarafina!
Scary Movie 4
Seabiscuit
Shaft
Shrek
Shrek 2
Something Wild
Soul Food
Southside With You
Sugar
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Tsotsi
Turbulence
Tyson
Underclassman
Venus and Serena
White House Down
Who’s Your Caddy?
Arriving Feb. 3
Harlem Season 2
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
Arriving Feb. 7
Beast
Brian and Charles
Arriving Feb. 8
Are We Done Yet?
Arriving Feb. 9
Crank
Arriving Feb. 10
Somebody I Used to Know
Arriving Feb. 11
If I Stay
Arriving Feb. 14
Halloween Ends
Arriving Feb. 17
Carnival Row Season 2
The Head of Joaquín Murrieta
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Arriving Feb. 19
A Simple Favor
Arriving Feb. 21
Smile
Arriving Feb. 22
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Arriving Feb. 24
The Consultant
Die Hart