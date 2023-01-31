Because Amazon Prime constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Amazon Prime every month, so be sure to check them out.

We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Amazon Prime. The following is a list of the most recent Amazon Prime Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Amazon Prime in February of 2023.

Arriving Feb. 1

A Night at the Roxbury

Alex Cross

Almost Famous

Are We There Yet?

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

The Best Man

The Breadwinner

The Call

Chaplin

Children Of Heaven

Devil In A Blue Dress

The Dilemma

Downhill Racer

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Exposed

Food, Inc

Four Brothers

French Postcards

From Justin To Kelly

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

The Glass Shield

Heaven Can Wait

The Help

The Hustle

I, Robot

Inside Man

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jacob’s Ladder

Kevin Hart Let Me Explain

King Kong

The Last Song

Life Partners

Madea’s Witness Protection

Nacho Libre

Never Been Kissed

P.S. I Love You

Prophecy

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut)

Sarafina!

Scary Movie 4

Seabiscuit

Shaft

Shrek

Shrek 2

Something Wild

Soul Food

Southside With You

Sugar

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Tsotsi

Turbulence

Tyson

Underclassman

Venus and Serena

White House Down

Who’s Your Caddy?

Arriving Feb. 3

Harlem Season 2

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Arriving Feb. 7

Beast

Brian and Charles

Arriving Feb. 8

Are We Done Yet?

Arriving Feb. 9

Crank

Arriving Feb. 10

Somebody I Used to Know

Arriving Feb. 11

If I Stay

Arriving Feb. 14

Halloween Ends

Arriving Feb. 17

Carnival Row Season 2

The Head of Joaquín Murrieta

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Arriving Feb. 19

A Simple Favor

Arriving Feb. 21

Smile

Arriving Feb. 22

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Arriving Feb. 24

The Consultant

Die Hart