What’s in Store for DC Movies?

This is a question worth pondering, considering the dismal performance of the latest DC Comics film, The Flash. To fully comprehend the situation, we need to rewind several years. The Flash, a superhero created by Gardner Fox (screenwriter) and Harry Lampert (illustrator), possesses the incredible ability of superhuman speed. Adored by comic book aficionados, it was only natural for major film studios to contemplate a live-action adaptation.

The character’s film adaptation has been in talks since 2004, almost two decades ago, but the project experienced numerous setbacks and wasn’t completed until 2019. Ambitious filmmaker Andy Muschietti assembled a team of experts to develop the project, with a staggering budget of $220 million. The Flash proved to be more expensive to produce than Wonder Woman 1984 ($200 million) or Black Adam (initially $190 million, later increased to $260 million due to reshoots). Filming for The Flash spanned 25 weeks and encompassed over 50 sets across six studio sets and a vast outdoor backdrop. In simpler terms, the pressure to deliver was immense.

Breaking News: The Flash Film Flops

While The Flash managed to generate $268 million in box office revenue, seemingly covering its $200 million budget, this fails to account for the considerable marketing expenses and reshoot costs, which industry insiders estimate to be around $150 million. In summary, when considering all aspects, The Flash can only be described as an industrial disaster. Week after week, the film’s earnings plummeted, and within six short weeks, it virtually vanished from local theaters. This highlights the significant financial impact that superhero films, typically seen as a golden ticket, can have on major film studios. Admittedly, the pandemic has severely affected movie theaters, compounding the challenges for DC’s upcoming films and dampening optimism for the future.