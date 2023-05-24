After its fourth season, the vampire mockumentary shows What We Do in the Shadows was renewed for a fifth. What We Do In The Shadows season 5 news has already been released. Based on the same-named movie by Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi, What We Do in the Shadows continues the story of vampires living in the modern world. At the end of season 4, the main characters underwent many changes, and Guillermo’s storyline ended on a cliffhanger that could lead to a very different fifth season.

One of the best mockumentary comedies on TV is What We Do in the Shadows. Like the movie it’s based on, the show has been praised for its dry, clever humor. Its magical episodes and characters put a supernatural spin on the traditional mockumentary format, and its leads, Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch, and Kristen Schaal, make up a hilarious all-star cast that has helped the show get 17 Emmy nominations in its first four seasons. Season 5 of What We Do in the Shadows will try to keep the show’s success going.

Cast

Kayvan Novak as Nandor

Matt Berry as Laszlo Cravensworth

Natasia Demetriou as Nadja

Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz

Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson

Kristen Schaal as The Guide

Anthony Atamanuik as Sean Rinaldi

Doug Jones as Baron Afanas

What We Do In The Shadows Season 5 Release Date

Harvey Guillén, who plays Guillermo, said that filming for season 5 of “What We Do in the Shadows” was done at the end of 2022, and now we have news about when it will come out. Since the show’s first season came out in the spring of 2019, a new season has come out every year, usually only a couple of months apart. In 2022, season 5 will come out just one year and one day after season 4. Thursday, July 13, is the day that What We Do in the Shadows comes out.

What We Do In The Shadows Season 5 Plot

There haven’t been any changes to the story in What We Do in the Shadows season 5. But how season 4 ended sets up the next part of the story. Colin Robinson is now back to being an adult, and his memories from before he was reborn as a child have come back to him. But by getting his memories back, Colin has finished the change that took a whole season and forgotten how Laszlo raised him like a son for the whole of season 4. This made Laszlo sad, and season 5 could be about him trying to get back together with Colin, leading to funny scenes of Colin being confused.

The female vampire’s story has always been about how Nadja wants to be in charge and make something worthwhile. She has taken over the local Vampiric Council, moved to the Worldwide Vampire Council, and owned and ran a vampire nightclub. In Season 5, The Guide and Nadja might work on a new project together. At the end of season 4, when Guillermo gets tired of Nandor turning him down, he goes to another vampire named Derek and offers to pay him to turn him into a vampire. This is the most important storyline that is likely to be continued.

Fans are very interested in whether Guillermo goes through with the change in season 5 of WWDITS. If Derek doesn’t bite him, Nandor and the other vampires will have to deal with their faithful familiar trying to get away from them. If Guillermo gets bit, the characters in season 5 will be very different, and a new vampire will be in the mix. Not only that, but Guillermo’s family will have to figure out how to love him and still kill vampires because they are related to Van Helsing.

What We Do In The Shadows Season Renewed For Season 6 Too

Even before season 4 came out, FX announced that What We Do in the Shadows would be back for both season 5 and season 6. Given how popular the show has been, it’s not surprising that it’s been picked up for another season. Fans are ready for more mythological shenanigans from the vampire characters. What We Do in the Shadows seems to be getting better with each season rather than staying the same. Seasons 3 and 4 both got a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which means that they were both well-liked by critics. FX has a lot of faith in What We Do In The Shadows, so they will keep making it at least for the near future.