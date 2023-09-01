Summary





What is One Piece live-action?

Netflix’s One Piece series is a live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s popular manga. It follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who embarks on a journey to find the legendary One Piece treasure left by Gol D. Roger, with the goal of becoming the king of the pirates. Along the way, Luffy recruits crew members and battles enemies. The first season of the live-action series covers the first ten volumes of the manga, including the Arlong arc. Viewers can expect to see familiar characters like Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji.

One Piece live-action: what does the press think?

When the live-action adaptation of One Piece was announced, there were concerns among fans. The manga has a large and dedicated following since its start in 1997. However, upon its release on August 31, 2023, the series received generally positive reviews. Screen Rant described it as “an incredibly fun show for old and new fans alike,” while CBR expressed doubts about its suitability for newcomers. Some critics, like IGN and Digital Mafia Talkies, criticized the show for its simplified plot. On the other hand, Iñaki Godoy, who plays Luffy, received praise for his performance.

What are the press ratings for One Piece live action?

There is currently no information available about the press ratings for the One Piece live-action series.