





What Exactly Is an App Drawer on Android and How Should One Make the Most of It?

Consider jumping from an iPhone to an Android device or reading a troubleshooting guide. In that case, you may have come across the term “app drawer.” Where exactly is it located, and what are the steps to accessing it on your Android phone?

Don’t be concerned! To gain access to the app drawer, it is not necessary to download and install any third-party software. It is handy for organizing the programs that have been loaded, and it comes pre-installed on most Android phones. A few stock launchers do not include an app drawer, such as the Mi Launcher.

Therefore, let’s have a look at the capabilities of the app drawer on Android, as well as how to use it.

What Is an App Drawer?

An app drawer is a section on your Android phone that contains all the installed apps. Unlike iPhones, where apps are placed on the home screen, Android phones have a separate home screen and app drawer. Whenever you install an app, it is automatically placed in the app drawer, but you can also place frequently used apps on the home screen for quick access.

App Drawer vs. Home Screen:

Both the app drawer and home screen are part of the same launcher on your Android phone. The main difference between the two is that the home screen only contains a selection of installed apps, usually your favorites. If an app is not available on the home screen, you can access it from the app drawer. If you can’t find it in the app drawer, the app is not installed on your phone.

Accessing and Opening the App Drawer:

To access the app drawer, swipe up from the bottom of your home screen or tap on the app drawer icon, which is usually located in the dock along with other default apps. Some phones may require you to swipe up to access the app drawer, and you will see a small up arrow at the bottom indicating this.

Appearance of the App Drawer:

The app drawer resembles the home screen but does not include widgets or a dock. All your apps are neatly arranged within the app drawer. You can customize the row and column count to suit your preferences in some launchers, such as Nova and Action Launcher.

Sorting Apps in the App Drawer:

By default, apps in the app drawer appear in the order you installed them. However, some app drawers allow you to customize the sorting mode. You can choose from alphabetical order, most used, and other options. Tap on the three-dot icon at the top-right corner of the app drawer and select your preferred sorting mode.

Scrolling Through Apps in the App Drawer:

Different app drawers have varying scrolling styles. Some allow vertical scrolling, where you can scroll up and down to view all the apps, while others list apps on horizontal pages similar to the home screen. Some launchers can choose your preferred scrolling style in the app drawer settings.

Other App Drawer Features:

Apart from organizing your apps, the app drawer offers additional features such as folders and search functionality. While most launchers support folders on the home screen, only a few allow you to create folders within the app drawer. The app drawer also includes a search bar at the top for quick app search and accessibility.

Placing Apps on the Home Screen:

Any app you install will automatically appear in the app drawer. However, to place apps on the home screen, make sure you have enabled the “add apps to home screen” option in your launcher settings. To move an app from the app drawer to the home screen, touch and hold the app icon and drag it to any edge of the screen. Once you reach the home screen, release the app icon to place it there.

Do You Need an App Drawer?

The app drawer will be invaluable if you prefer a clean home screen with minimal icons. It helps organize your apps without cluttering the home screen and keeps them safe since they can only be deleted from the app drawer. However, remember that once you add your favorite apps to the home screen, you may rarely need to use the app drawer. If you prefer a launcher without an app drawer, you can explore specific launcher apps designed without it.

