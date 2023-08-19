Crunchyroll Brings My Hero Academia: Two Heroes to Viewers’ Homes

Izuku Midoriya and his fellow students from Class 1-A caused a commotion in theaters for the first time with the release of My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. Now, Crunchyroll is finally bringing the film to viewers in their own homes, starting tomorrow, August 17, at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, the anime streaming platform, will add the full-length action adventure to its library of available titles. Upon the game’s release, the Japanese original voices and the English dub will be accessible with subtitles.

Exciting Announcement for My Hero Academia Fans

Successful Theatrical Release

Two Heroes marked the first of three features to be released in theaters based on the internationally successful anime series My Hero Academia. It did quite well at the box office despite being the first of three features to be released. The picture received acclaim from critics all around the world. It brought in $33.4 million from markets worldwide, including its home Japan. As a direct result of its success, the sequel, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, will be released in 2019, and the third installment, My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission Going Plus Ultra, will be released in 2021. Kenji Nagasaki, the director of the series, would take the helm for all three movies, and series regular Yosuke Kuroda would write Two Heroes.

A New Adventure for Midoriya and His Classmates

Midoriya, also known as Deku, and his classmates leave the confines of the United Alliance Academy in Two Heroes for I-Island. This floating city island is home to I-Expo, the world’s most prestigious hero item exposition. All-Might invites Deku to spend some time with David Shields, an old acquaintance of the famous hero, and Shields’ daughter, Melissa. It is up to the new generation of youthful heroes to step up and save everyone when villains hack into I-Expo and lock All-Might in their evil plan. When this happens, the world is in danger.

A Growing Franchise

The seventh season of the My Hero Academia television series is presently being produced, and Crunchyroll serves as the primary streaming home for the show. Khei Horikoshi created the beloved manga. The anime series follows the story of Deku as he goes from being a quirkless nobody who dreams of one day being a hero like his idol All-Might to a determined young peacekeeper. This transformation occurs due to hard effort, tenacity, hope, and an unwavering spirit. In the meantime, the anime is preparing for another great battle as the heroes of other countries join the war against All For One. A fourth animated movie and a live-action feature film based on the series will soon be available on Netflix, both produced by Legendary Entertainment.

