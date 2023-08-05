Big losses for Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery incurred significant losses. According to reports, the company failed to meet Wall Street’s expectations, resulting in a loss of 38 cents per share. Consequently, its shares decreased by 51 cents, with a revenue of $10.36 billion.

Despite this setback, there are still positive aspects for the firm. Warner Bros. Discovery successfully paid off $1.6 billion in debt, reducing its total debt to $47.8 billion. In a statement, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, said, “We remain confident in our ability to reduce leverage and expect to be comfortably below 4x leverage by year-end, with a target of 2.5 to 3x leverage by the end of 2024.”

Warner Bros. Discovery faced a challenging quarter, especially in terms of its subscriber base. The company experienced a significant loss of subscribers for its streaming services. The reason behind this exodus was the rebranding of the HBO Max platform, which was renamed “Max” in May.

A total of 1.8 million subscribers decided to leave. The confusion arose from Warner Bros. Discovery’s initial plan to consolidate all services into one offer by adding Discovery+ to HBO Max. However, they ultimately decided to keep both services while incorporating some Discovery+ programs into the HBO Max offer, which was then renamed Max.