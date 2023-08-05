Kitchen Nightmare

You may have enjoyed their dishes without even knowing who they are. In recent years, the concept of Ghost Kitchens has become prevalent in meal delivery apps. These ghost kitchens are not traditional restaurants with physical locations, but offer exclusive delivery-only menus. The idea behind them is simple: minimize costs by focusing solely on the kitchen and food preparation.

In 2020, popular YouTuber MrBeast collaborated with Virtual Dining Concepts, an American Ghost Kitchens company, to launch the MrBeast Burger brand. The burgers created by the YouTuber became incredibly popular, but also received negative attention when some individuals claimed that they were poorly cooked, even providing evidence in the form of photos.

Three years later, one month after ending their partnership, Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson took legal action and sued his former partner. The accusation against Virtual Dining Concepts is that they damaged the YouTuber’s reputation by serving inedible dishes. However, the company is determined to defend itself against these allegations.

Virtual Dining Concepts Fights Back

Virtual Dining Concepts is not backing down. They have decided to respond to their accuser’s claims of serving low-quality meals under the MrBeast brand, which customers have described as “disgusting” and “inedible”.