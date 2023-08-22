Introduction

VeraViews, part of the Verasity ecosystem and an open ledger advertising platform, and Alkimi Exchange, a decentralized ad exchange, are participating. Both companies offer blockchain-based solutions to address common challenges in digital advertising, particularly in terms of transparency and efficiency.

The Need for Transparency in Digital Advertising

Players in the digital advertising sector have called for more transparent practices for years. Despite increased tracking capabilities and sophisticated ad networks, advertisers often don’t know where to place their ads or if real people are watching them.





The Partnership

The new partnership promises to address these issues by integrating patented “Proof of Vision” (PoV) fraud recognition technology into the Alkimi Exchange system. Specifically, Alkimi publishers can now take advantage of the VeraViews ad package to reach new verified audiences and publishers within the VeraViews network. VeraViews can now access new demand and monetize through Alkimi Exchange’s ad partner network.

Ben Botley, CEO and Co-Founder of Al Kimi Exchange, said in a recent press release:

“Our collaboration symbolizes a mutual understanding of the future of our industry and a shared commitment to driving sustainable growth, forging new paths, and redefining the boundaries of what is possible. We are charting a course toward a more integrated, responsive, and intelligent digital advertising landscape.”

Elliot Hill, Verasity’s Chief Marketing Officer, highlighted the following:

“The merger marks one of the first times that two decentralized advertising projects have come together to support transparency in one of the largest industries in the world – digital advertising. The partnership and integration can transform the digital advertising supply chain and put blockchain technology on the map as a truly useful technology for transparency and anti-fraud initiatives.”

Bigger Implications in Advertising and Blockchain

The partnership could mark an initial step toward solving some of the ad industry’s most pressing problems, including click fraud, viewability issues, and an ambiguous supply chain. In fact, according to a report by WatchmanAn estimated 25% of all online ad views come from non-human actors, also known as bots – with some estimates placing the total portion of fraudulent traffic much higher.





VeraViews has long been outspoken about the need for technology solutions that address ad fraud and other transparency issues. Several major video hosting and publishing platforms are already using the company’s proprietary technology stack. For example, VeraViews has officially announced its integration into Brightcove Marketplace in August 2022 and Hoopla Digital in 2023.

If the integration of VeraViews and Alkimi Exchange adds transparency and reduces fraud successfully, it could serve as a blueprint for future applications in the growing blockchain sector.