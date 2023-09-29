The Interchain Foundation Unveils 2024 Roadmap for Cosmos
Cosmos Aims for Blockchain Modularity and Interoperability
The Interchain Foundation has unveiled its 2024 roadmap for Cosmos, prioritizing blockchain modularity, interoperability and attracting developers to the Ethereum ecosystem.
InterChain Foundation, a non-profit organization aiming to promote Cosmos adoption, recently unveiled its roadmap for 2024. Its ambition is to redefine the landscape of what is popularly known as the “Internet of Blockchain.”
At the core of this 50-page document is Cosmos’s commitment to blockchain modularity and interoperability, fundamental concepts for the network.
This underscores Cosmos’ goal to act as a conduit connecting different blockchain protocols, allowing seamless communications and transactions without the need for token encapsulation.
The focus on Ethereum (ETH) blockchains reveals a clear intent: to meet the needs of developers who find Layer 2 solutions limiting.
Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) Protocol Takes Center Stage
A pivotal element of the Cosmos strategy is the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol.
In 2024, the primary goal of IBC will be to combine it with zero-sum knowledge and optimistic frameworks, expanding its horizons even further.
Besides, Cosmos’ SDK confirms the platform’s superiority over Ethereum, especially in terms of customizability.
Cosmos’ Inherent Flexibility and Challenges
This distinct advantage is attributed to Cosmos’ inherent flexibility, a byproduct of its modularity, which defines the functionality of the blockchain.
However, it is necessary to note, as Cosmos SDK admits, that although their software is modular in theory, practical implementation is somewhat challenging.
Maria Gomez, CEO of the Interchain Foundation, said Cosmos found it difficult to attract developers, mainly because there was no token that could serve as a financial incentive.
Cosmos Aims to Captivate Developers’ Imagination
For example, Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin offers roadmaps that, even if they don’t materialize, generate excitement and foster conversations.
This narrative-driven engagement is what Cosmos aspires to replicate through its 2024 roadmap. As Gomez puts it, they aim to capture the imagination of developers in a similar way to Ethereum.
Data from Token Terminal reveals that there were 660 changes to Cosmos Hub, Cosmos’ primary blockchain, in September.