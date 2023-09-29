Introduction

Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers made a third attempt to secure his temporary release from prison, but a New York court rejected their request just days before his trial began in October.

Reasons for Denial

District Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that Bankman-Fried must remain in the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) because his defense attorneys were unable to provide sufficient reasons for his release.

Importance of Release for Defense

As the trial begins on October 3, SBF’s lawyers said his release would be crucial in preparing an adequate defense against seven criminal charges including wire fraud.

Judge’s Ruling

Judge Kaplan found Bankman-Fried’s release attempt insufficient, siding with government prosecutors who wrote that the court had already approved several considerations for SBF that are not afforded to most individuals facing federal prosecution.

Conditions in Prison

The fallen cryptocurrency mogul is reportedly allowed to review documents on an air-filled laptop and meet with his lawyers frequently in prison.

Posted: Sam Bankman Fried will not be released before his trial begins on October 3

Past Failed Attempts

Bankman-Fried previously lost two motions in his bid to leave the MDC during trial. Judge Kaplan and the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit denied his release on two separate occasions.

Revoked Bail and Witness Tampering Allegations

SBF’s $250 million bail was revoked and he was remanded to a Brooklyn jail after there was sufficient evidence of witness tampering alleged by prosecutors. This came after a conversation between Bankman-Fried and a New York Times reporter.



Accusations of Witness Tampering

Federal prosecutors argued that the former FTX president sought to tamper with witness testimony by leaking Carolyn Ellison’s private memoirs.

Involvement of Alameda Research CEO

Ellison served as SBF’s CEO at his hedge fund Alameda Research, which allegedly took “risky bets” funded with stolen FTX client funds.

Additional Lawsuits and Family Involvement

With the main trial approaching, the Bankman-Fried family faces lawsuits to deal with on several fronts. Not only does SBF face prison time with potential witness testimony from two former executives, but FTX is also suing his parents Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried for their involvement in Sam’s alleged fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme.