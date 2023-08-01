Tom Hardy to Reprise Role as Venom in Third Film

Those who can’t get enough of San Francisco’s resident anti-hero will be overjoyed to learn that Tom Hardy will reprise his role as Venom in the third installment of the Venom film series. The Spider-Man villain world is Sony’s flagship franchise, and the third film in the series significantly alters the blockbuster series. You will, however, need to wait for a while.

The Evolution of Eddie Brock

Eddie Brock is, without a doubt, one of the most popular characters in Marvel Comics. He has smoothly transitioned from being a terrifying adversary of the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to a Lethal Protector who strikes fear into the hearts of even the most dangerous offenders. It’s no surprise that comic book fans have wanted to see Venom on the big screen for a long time; the character has an iconic appearance, an interesting personality, and a surprisingly tragic sense of humor.

A Genuine Venom Adaptation

Many people are likely to recall that Venom debuted in theaters with the third and final installment of the Spider-Man trilogy directed by Sam Raimi. However, the film’s most recognizable antagonist has been debated before, during, and after the movie’s production. Even though some people liked how Spider-Man 3 interpreted the character, many people still wanted to see a genuine Venom adaptation, and we got that in 2018. We say “kind of” because one of the most important aspects of Venom’s character and backstory is that he is the polar opposite of Spider-Man in every way. However, the new picture chose to set Venom in an alternate reality in which he and Peter Parker have never crossed paths. This resulted in initial reservations, but even die-hard fans of Venom can’t deny that the movie is a lot of fun overall. Tom Hardy, who is astonishingly captivating in the role, carries the film as the titular character.

The Success of Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The enthusiasm carried over into the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), which added the incredibly popular Carnage character, played by Woody Harrelson, to Sony’s villainverse. Marvel fans are waiting with bated breath to see what comes next for Venom after the character was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the post-credits sequence of the film Let There Be Carnage but then almost immediately sent back to his universe in the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

What We Know About Venom 3

They won’t have to wait for too much longer, as production on Venom 3 is currently underway, and the film will have an all-new plot, a new director, and a brand-new writer. Here is everything we know about Venom 3, including information about the planned threequel’s cast and director, its development status, and other details.

Venom 3 Cast

Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom

Michelle Williams as Anne Weying

Stephen Graham as Detective Mulligan

Juno Temple

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Release Date Of Venom 3

The movie is scheduled to be made available to the public in the United States on July 12th, 2024. It was originally anticipated that it would be released in October 2024. In April of 2021, Sony entered into agreements with Netflix and Disney for the rights to their film slate spanning 2022 through 2026. These agreements came after the pictures ran in theaters and on home media. Netflix has agreed to an exclusive “pay 1 window” streaming rights agreement, normally for 18 months. It includes Venom flicks that will come out after Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The “pay 2 window” rights for the film were acquired by Disney, which means that the film will be streamed on Disney+ and Hulu in addition to being broadcast on Disney’s linear television networks.

Director of Venom 3

Kelly Marcel is a television producer, actor, and screenwriter based in the United Kingdom. The movie “Saving Mr. Banks” (2013) was one of her collaborative works. She is credited as the screenwriter for Fifty Shades of Grey (2015). She was the creator of the television series Terra Nova and was an executive producer on the show. Alongside Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, she was one of the writers that contributed to Sony’s adaptation of the Venom comic book. Tom Hardy, a friend of Marcel’s and a frequent collaborator, plays the titular role in the movie Ruben Fleischer directed. She returned to the studio to draft the script for the next installment. It was announced in October 2022 that Marcel would debut as a director with the Untitled Venom: Let There Be Carnage sequel, in addition to writing and producing the film. Her role as director would mark the first time she had ever directed a movie.

Plot of Venom 3

Even if the specifics of the storyline for Venom 3 are being kept under wraps, we can provide a concise rundown of what Eddie Brock and Venom’s journey has involved up until now. At the beginning of the first movie, a few unknown extraterrestrial beings crash land on Earth. The organisms, referred to as Symbiotes, end up in the ownership of millionaire Carlton Drake (played by Riz Ahmed), who believes the extraterrestrials could lead to the next stage in the evolution of humans. An investigative reporter, Eddie Brock, becomes interested in Drake because of his famed business tactics. However, Eddie is forced out of his work and relationship with his girlfriend after the arrogant journalist meddles in Drake’s business. Several months later, Dr. Dora Skirth, played by Jenny Slate, contacts Eddie and informs him about the Symbiotes housed in Drake’s facility. This is how Eddie forms a connection with the symbiote known as Venom. Even though Eddie, who has a kind heart, does not approve of the alien’s fixation on eating humans, they can foil Drake and Symbiote Riot’s diabolical plots to take over the planet. In the film Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Eddie faces a demon from his past in the form of Cletus Kasady, a ruthless serial killer currently incarcerated due to Eddie’s actions. As a result of Cletus biting Eddie’s hand, Eddie and Venom’s Symbiote DNA is transferred to Kasady, transforming him into a Symbiote and turning him into a monstrous being known as Carnage. Carnage is nearly impossible to stop. Cletus attempts to wreak revenge on Eddie with the assistance of his long-lost mutant girlfriend, Frances (Naomie Harris). Still, in the end, Venom ends up ripping his head off. Naomie Harris plays Frances. Eddie’s status as an anti-hero is revealed to Detective Mulligan, who is hinted to be the symbiote Toxin; hence, the movie concludes with Eddie and Venom departing the country and hiding somewhere else. It is at this time that Eddie and Venom are brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a result of a spell that was cast by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in Spider-Man: No Way Home that went wrong (this doesn’t make a ton of sense considering the spell was only supposed to summon people from other dimensions who knew Peter Parker is Spider-Man, but still). Eddie and Venom are under the impression that this Spider-Man (played by Tom Holland) is connected in some way to their travels into alternate dimensions. Despite this, they are not allowed to encounter the webhead before being taken back to their dimension. At the very least, most of them will cause all kinds of havoc for Peter Parker and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), as a very small portion of the Venom symbiote was left behind.