Venom 3: Release Date Announced for Summer 2024

Venom 3 will be released in the summer of 2024, according to many release date announcements made by Sony. On July 12, 2024, the summer bash will welcome Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the Tom Hardy-starring sequel to the 2018 and 2021 films.

Early Release Date Excites Anti-Hero Fans

With Venom 3 steadily moving toward production, Hardy’s Eddie Brock and his symbiote buddy have been preparing to return to the big screen. The new release date will excite anti-hero fans because it releases the sequel earlier than originally anticipated. The future production will be released in October 2024, according to last month’s announcement by star Juno Temple. She continued by saying she was “thrilled” to begin filming “very, very soon.” The English actress.

Challenging Competition for Venom 3

Given that the voyage of Brock and his symbiote companion will be broadcast in the summer for the first time, Venom 3 has a difficult challenge ahead of it. The prior films debuted in theaters at the beginning of October in their respective years, earning $856 million and $502 million, respectively, at the global box office. However, it’s crucial to recognize that post-pandemic realities impacted Let There Be Carnage’s revenue. By Venom 3 hits theaters, it will compete with Twisters from Universal and Mufasa: The Lion King from Disney. The release dates for both movies are July 5 and July 19, 2024. This places Venom 3 squarely in a sandwich and forces it to compete for box office revenue.

New Creative Force Behind Venom 3

A new creative force will be in charge of production for Venom 3. After writing the scripts for the previous iterations of the movie, Kelly Marcel has stepped up to take the helm. With Chiwetel Ejiofor joining the cast, modifications have also been made to the call sheet and the creative wing. Sony must be confident in its ability to deliver on schedule despite production on the sequel incurring delays due to the continuing strike.