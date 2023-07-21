Upland, the metaverse app, is collaborating with FIFA to bring fans an immersive experience for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia-New Zealand 2023, reports July 21.

Upland launches the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Metaverse

The partnership aims to engage the FIFA Women’s World Cup fan community. Fans can enjoy a unique and immersive experience of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia-New Zealand 2023 through the metaverse platform designed for the event.

The metaverse platform features FIFA Women’s World Cup-themed cafes in Australia and New Zealand 2023, allowing fans to socialize, chat, collectively support their teams, and celebrate women’s football.

In addition, the platform offers a range of digital assets and highlights videos related to FIFA tournaments, which fans can experience in a gaming way. This allows fans to acquire, trade and complete different combinations of digital assets, showing their team pride.

In the Upland Metaverse, collectibles become rewards for fan team pride, with varying rarities representing all 32 countries participating in the tournament. Users can display their country and team pride on their virtual properties, raise flags in their neighborhood, and explore the vast world of Upland with these collectibles.



Furthermore, the Upland platform allows users to create personalized games and experiences using their real-life ownership of digital FIFA tournament collectibles.

Participation in platform-sponsored community events allows fans to increase their Fan Score, and those who achieve high Fan Scores can compete in unique and exclusive combos and packages across tournaments.

These packages may include tickets, which fans can redeem for highlight video clips that capture their favorite plays and players. The platform aims to provide fans with an interactive and engaging experience throughout the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Upgrading the metaverse promoting engagement

Dirk Loweth, Co-Founder and CEO of Upland, said:

“We are delighted to continue our web3 experience in Upland for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia-New Zealand 2023 and build an iconic experience that unites the past, present and future of the world’s biggest football competition. We aim to build long-term and sustainable momentum for the growth of FIFA tournaments in web3 as we continue to build Upland as the metaverse.”

At the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Uppland, the team adds, the focus is on enhancing interaction and engagement between football fans from different parts of the world in an immersive 3D experience.



