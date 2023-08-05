Summary









Upcoming Shows on Netflix

Heartstopping

If you’re a fan of romantic comedies or part of the LGBTQIA+ community, you won’t want to miss out on the first season of Heartstopping. Released in April 2022, this captivating series is still available on Netflix, so there’s plenty of time to catch up before season 2 arrives on August 3. Heartstopper follows the story of two boys, Nick and Charlie, who gradually fall in love with each other. As they navigate their emotions, Nick faces the challenge of coming to terms with his own sexuality. Heartstopper is a remarkable series that will put a smile on your face throughout its eight delightful episodes. Once you’ve experienced the first season, get ready to dive into the second season, available on Netflix from August 3.

Painkiller

If you prefer thrilling stories based on real events, then Painkiller is a must-watch. Premiering on August 10, this new original series on Netflix delves into the scandal surrounding the distribution of the drug OxyContin in the United States since the 1990s. OxyContin, a powerful painkiller made from Oxycodone, is known for its effectiveness but also the high risk of addiction. In the US, it played a significant role in the opioid crisis, leading to numerous deaths. Painkiller stars Uzo Aduba from Orange is the New Black and offers a captivating exploration of this dark chapter in American history.

Ragnarok

If you’re fascinated by Norse mythology, Ragnarok is the series for you. Since its premiere on January 31, 2020, this Danish-Norwegian series has presented a modern retelling of Nordic myths. Set in the fictional town of Edda, Norway, Ragnarok explores the impact of industrial pollution and global warming on the community. The story revolves around two teenage brothers, Magne and Laurits, who discover they are the reincarnations of Thor and Loki. They find themselves entangled in a battle during Ragnarök, the apocalyptic end of time. The highly anticipated third and final season, consisting of six intense 45-minute episodes, will be available on Netflix starting from August 24.

One Piece

For manga enthusiasts, the live-action adaptation of One Piece is the most anticipated series of the year. Premiering on August 31, this series has garnered immense excitement with its teasers and trailers introducing beloved characters such as Luffy, Zoro, Nami, and Sanji. While some fans may be concerned about the special effects and faithfulness to the original work, the creators assure that the manga’s author is satisfied with this rendition. The first season will chronicle the adventures of the straw hat crew as they embark on the Grand Line. Relive the exhilarating moments that made One Piece a renowned manga since its arrival in France in the early 2000s. The main characters will be portrayed by a talented cast including Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Zoro Roronoa, Taz Skylar as Sanji, and Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp. Prepare for an epic voyage on August 31!

