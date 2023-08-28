Upcoming Series Based on “The Three-Body Problem” Book

A new television series, inspired by the book “The Three-Body Problem” written by Liu Cixin in 2014, will soon be released on Netflix. This exciting show revolves around humanity’s first encounter with an extraterrestrial civilization. With a budget of 200 million dollars, the series is being produced by David Benioff and DB Weiss, the showrunners of the popular series Game of Thrones. This collaboration is expected to ensure its success on the streaming platform.

The cast of the series also includes three actors from the Game of Thrones adaptation: Jonathan Pryce (known for his role as the High Sparrow), John Bradley (who played Samwell Tarly), and Liam Cunningham (known as Sir Davos). The trailer for the series, released a few months ago, has already introduced other talented actors like Jess Hong, who will play the main character, Jin Cheng, and Benedict Wong, known for his role in Doctor Strange, as Da Shi. Fans can expect the series to premiere in January 2024.

An Actor’s Perspective: One of the Best Scripts Ever

The actor Liam Cunningham, known for his role as Sir Davos in Game of Thrones, recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming series. He revealed that he willingly abandoned another project to join David Benioff and DB Weiss, even before knowing the details of their new venture. Cunningham expressed his confidence in the showrunners, stating, “It always depends on the quality of the scripts, and with these two, it’s one of the best I’ve seen in my life.” Despite his experience with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Cunningham praised Benioff and Weiss as absolutely extraordinary.