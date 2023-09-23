Upcoming Movie “Michael” to Tell Michael Jackson’s Life Story

In the wake of the immense success of the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” in 2018, one of its producers, Graham King, has acquired the rights to produce a movie about Michael Jackson. Titled “Michael,” this highly anticipated film aims to depict the life story of the late King of Pop in all its complexities. Award-winning director Antoine Fuqua, known for films such as “Training Day,” has been set to helm the project. The casting of Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, as the iconic musician has generated much excitement. Fuqua recently shared his thoughts on the selection.

The Remarkable Resemblance of Jaafar Jackson

Jaafar Jackson, son of Michael Jackson’s brother Jermaine Jackson, was chosen to portray his uncle in “Michael” in January 2023. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Antoine Fuqua expressed his marvel at the resemblance and talent Jaafar brings to the role. Fuqua remarked, “It’s uncanny how much he’s like Michael. Sounds like him, dances like him, sings. It’s uncanny. Graham King, a fantastic producer, found him and introduced him to me, and I was blown away.”

Jaafar Jackson comes from a musical family, with his father Jermaine being a member of the Jackson 5 alongside Michael Jackson. Since he was 12, Jaafar has pursued his passion for singing and dancing, receiving the approval of Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine. She believes that Jaafar truly embodies her late son. “Michael” marks Jaafar Jackson’s debut in the world of film.

The Pen Behind the Screenplay

The screenplay for “Michael” is being written by John Logan, known for his work on acclaimed films such as “The Aviator,” “Skyfall,” and “Gladiator.” However, due to the ongoing 2023 WGA writers strike, the script’s development and numerous other Hollywood movies are currently on hold. Despite this setback, Antoine Fuqua remains committed to accurately portraying Michael Jackson’s life. Fuqua explained, “Just to tell the facts as we know it, about the artist, the man, the human being. You know, the good, bad, and the ugly.”

Addressing Controversy and Complexity

Upon announcing the “Michael” biopic, the director of the 2019 documentary “Leaving Neverland” strongly criticized the project for the perceived lack of outrage surrounding it. However, based on Antoine Fuqua’s comments, it is clear that “Michael” will not shy away from addressing the various dimensions of Michael Jackson’s life, including the child sexual abuse allegations that he faced during his trial in 2005 before his untimely death in 2009 from a drug overdose-induced cardiac arrest.

Antoine Fuqua’s Storied Career

Antoine Fuqua, fresh off the release of “The Equalizer 3,” is a highly-regarded director in Hollywood. Known for his work on action-packed movies, he has also directed music videos for renowned artists such as Toni Braxton and Stevie Wonder. Films like “Shooter,” “Southpaw,” and last year’s “Emancipation” have solidified his reputation as a director of note. Fuqua’s confidence in Jaafar Jackson as the lead in “Michael” bodes well for the film’s future.

The Promise of “Michael”

As the development of “Michael” progresses, we will continue to provide updates on CinemaBlend. Although the film’s release is still some time away, it promises to offer a comprehensive exploration of the life and legacy of the legendary Michael Jackson. With a talented cast and a commitment to telling a nuanced story, “Michael” has all the makings of a cinematic event that will captivate audiences worldwide. Stay tuned for more exciting developments as we journey through the life of the King of Pop on the silver screen.