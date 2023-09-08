





Jurassic Park, a blockbuster film from the 90s that has become iconic in the history of cinema, aimed high under the direction of Steven Spielberg. The main character, Dr. Alan Grant, was played by Sam Neill, a British-New Zealander whose distinct New Zealand accent in the original version did not go unnoticed. Interestingly, Neill’s character was supposed to be American, but Spielberg was unsure about the direction the actor should take, as revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair.

According to Neill, Spielberg approached him and asked about the accent they had discussed. Neill responded that he had been working on it for four weeks. Spielberg then told him to use his normal voice, to which Neill expressed his gratitude. However, four days later, Spielberg approached him again and asked him to find something in between his current intonation and his accent.

Despite the challenge, Sam Neill expressed his gratitude for the opportunity Jurassic Park provided in skyrocketing his career. However, his words reveal a more nuanced perspective. It is worth noting that Neill has also showcased his talent in television series such as Peaky Blinders. Do you have a favorite work featuring this versatile actor?



