The Restoration of “Farewell My Concubine”: A Landmark Achievement in Film History

Even though the notorious mega-producer Harvey Weinstein is guilty of far more serious crimes than interfering with the length of a film’s running time, he still has his fingers all over the movie industry. To our good fortune, several of the film classics that Weinstein discussed can now be viewed once more and in the manner they were originally intended. Because of this, Film Movement has completed an unedited 4K restoration of the Chinese classic Farewell My Concubine. When the film was first shown to audiences in the United States thirty years ago, twenty minutes of its original cut were chopped. IndieWire was the only outlet to announce the release.

Restoring the Original Vision

Even though studios and producers typically have the final say on a movie’s theatrical cut – which is why director’s cuts are often released for high-profile and especially controversial films – there can still be at least some discussion about what is cut and what is included in the movie’s final version before it is released in theaters. However, when it comes to overseas films bought by American producers, such dialogues may not even take place, and characters like Harvey Weinstein are granted the authority to unilaterally delete elements of the picture that they believe consumers won’t care about.

Farewell, The situation with My Concubine was even more perplexing because the unedited version of the film, which was 171 minutes long, had previously been “tested” by audiences: The film was a standout at the Cannes Film Festival in 1993, and it satisfied both the audience and the jury to the extent that it won that year’s Palme d’Or, which is the most prestigious prize that is given out at the event. It is the first film from China ever to receive the award.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity

As a result, moviegoers living in the New York City area will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Farewell My Concubine on the big screen in September, when the picture will be shown in its entirety for the first time. The film’s storyline, directed by Kaige Chen (Legend of the Demon Cat), takes place over fifty years and focuses on cultural shifts that challenged gender norms and customs in early 20th-century China. This topic is just as relevant today as it was fifty years ago.

Praising the Restoration

Michael Rosenberg, president of Film Movement, praised the enduring legacy of Farewell My Concubine in an official statement, and he hinted at how the film’s restoration improves the viewing experience:

‘Farewell My Concubine’ is without a doubt one of the most formative movies of the 20th century. This incredible 4K restoration not only brings the lavish sets and costumes to a rich life as never before but also restores Kaige’s original unedited vision for his film. We are pleased to bring one of the landmark achievements of China’s fifth-generation filmmaking movement to the big screen in this incredible restoration.

A Jaw-Dropping Poster and Special Screening

In celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary, a brand-new, jaw-dropping poster designed to look like it came directly from the Criterion Collection has been commissioned especially for this occasion. It brings attention to the drama’s unforgettable make-up and costume designs and the names of the principal cast members, which in previous decades tended to be left out, particularly if they needed to be more anglicized. Gong Li (Mulan), Leslie Cheung (Happy Together), and Fengyi Zhang (Red Cliff) are among the actors featured in this production.

On September 22nd, the film Farewell, My Concubine will be shown at Film Forum in New York City thanks to Film Movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Restoration of “Farewell My Concubine”: A Landmark Achievement in Film History

Even though the notorious mega-producer Harvey Weinstein is guilty of far more serious crimes than interfering with the length of a film’s running time, he still has his fingers all over the movie industry. To our good fortune, several of the film classics that Weinstein discussed can now be viewed once more and in the manner they were originally intended. Because of this, Film Movement has completed an unedited 4K restoration of the Chinese classic Farewell My Concubine. When the film was first shown to audiences in the United States thirty years ago, twenty minutes of its original cut were chopped. IndieWire was the only outlet to announce the release.

Restoring the Original Vision

Even though studios and producers typically have the final say on a movie’s theatrical cut – which is why director’s cuts are often released for high-profile and especially controversial films – there can still be at least some discussion about what is cut and what is included in the movie’s final version before it is released in theaters. However, when it comes to overseas films bought by American producers, such dialogues may not even take place, and characters like Harvey Weinstein are granted the authority to unilaterally delete elements of the picture that they believe consumers won’t care about.

Farewell, The situation with My Concubine was even more perplexing because the unedited version of the film, which was 171 minutes long, had previously been “tested” by audiences: The film was a standout at the Cannes Film Festival in 1993, and it satisfied both the audience and the jury to the extent that it won that year’s Palme d’Or, which is the most prestigious prize that is given out at the event. It is the first film from China ever to receive the award.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity

As a result, moviegoers living in the New York City area will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Farewell My Concubine on the big screen in September, when the picture will be shown in its entirety for the first time. The film’s storyline, directed by Kaige Chen (Legend of the Demon Cat), takes place over fifty years and focuses on cultural shifts that challenged gender norms and customs in early 20th-century China. This topic is just as relevant today as it was fifty years ago.

Praising the Restoration

Michael Rosenberg, president of Film Movement, praised the enduring legacy of Farewell My Concubine in an official statement, and he hinted at how the film’s restoration improves the viewing experience:

‘Farewell My Concubine’ is without a doubt one of the most formative movies of the 20th century. This incredible 4K restoration not only brings the lavish sets and costumes to a rich life as never before but also restores Kaige’s original unedited vision for his film. We are pleased to bring one of the landmark achievements of China’s fifth-generation filmmaking movement to the big screen in this incredible restoration.

A Jaw-Dropping Poster and Special Screening

In celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary, a brand-new, jaw-dropping poster designed to look like it came directly from the Criterion Collection has been commissioned especially for this occasion. It brings attention to the drama’s unforgettable make-up and costume designs and the names of the principal cast members, which in previous decades tended to be left out, particularly if they needed to be more anglicized. Gong Li (Mulan), Leslie Cheung (Happy Together), and Fengyi Zhang (Red Cliff) are among the actors featured in this production.

On September 22nd, the film Farewell, My Concubine will be shown at Film Forum in New York City thanks to Film Movement.

The Restoration of “Farewell My Concubine”: A Landmark Achievement in Film History

Even though the notorious mega-producer Harvey Weinstein is guilty of far more serious crimes than interfering with the length of a film’s running time, he still has his fingers all over the movie industry. To our good fortune, several of the film classics that Weinstein discussed can now be viewed once more and in the manner they were originally intended. Because of this, Film Movement has completed an unedited 4K restoration of the Chinese classic Farewell My Concubine. When the film was first shown to audiences in the United States thirty years ago, twenty minutes of its original cut were chopped. IndieWire was the only outlet to announce the release.

Restoring the Original Vision

Even though studios and producers typically have the final say on a movie’s theatrical cut – which is why director’s cuts are often released for high-profile and especially controversial films – there can still be at least some discussion about what is cut and what is included in the movie’s final version before it is released in theaters. However, when it comes to overseas films bought by American producers, such dialogues may not even take place, and characters like Harvey Weinstein are granted the authority to unilaterally delete elements of the picture that they believe consumers won’t care about.

Farewell, The situation with My Concubine was even more perplexing because the unedited version of the film, which was 171 minutes long, had previously been “tested” by audiences: The film was a standout at the Cannes Film Festival in 1993, and it satisfied both the audience and the jury to the extent that it won that year’s Palme d’Or, which is the most prestigious prize that is given out at the event. It is the first film from China ever to receive the award.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity

As a result, moviegoers living in the New York City area will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Farewell My Concubine on the big screen in September, when the picture will be shown in its entirety for the first time. The film’s storyline, directed by Kaige Chen (Legend of the Demon Cat), takes place over fifty years and focuses on cultural shifts that challenged gender norms and customs in early 20th-century China. This topic is just as relevant today as it was fifty years ago.

Praising the Restoration

Michael Rosenberg, president of Film Movement, praised the enduring legacy of Farewell My Concubine in an official statement, and he hinted at how the film’s restoration improves the viewing experience:

‘Farewell My Concubine’ is without a doubt one of the most formative movies of the 20th century. This incredible 4K restoration not only brings the lavish sets and costumes to a rich life as never before but also restores Kaige’s original unedited vision for his film. We are pleased to bring one of the landmark achievements of China’s fifth-generation filmmaking movement to the big screen in this incredible restoration.

A Jaw-Dropping Poster and Special Screening

In celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary, a brand-new, jaw-dropping poster designed to look like it came directly from the Criterion Collection has been commissioned especially for this occasion. It brings attention to the drama’s unforgettable make-up and costume designs and the names of the principal cast members, which in previous decades tended to be left out, particularly if they needed to be more anglicized. Gong Li (Mulan), Leslie Cheung (Happy Together), and Fengyi Zhang (Red Cliff) are among the actors featured in this production.

On September 22nd, the film Farewell, My Concubine will be shown at Film Forum in New York City thanks to Film Movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Restoration of “Farewell My Concubine”: A Landmark Achievement in Film History

Even though the notorious mega-producer Harvey Weinstein is guilty of far more serious crimes than interfering with the length of a film’s running time, he still has his fingers all over the movie industry. To our good fortune, several of the film classics that Weinstein discussed can now be viewed once more and in the manner they were originally intended. Because of this, Film Movement has completed an unedited 4K restoration of the Chinese classic Farewell My Concubine. When the film was first shown to audiences in the United States thirty years ago, twenty minutes of its original cut were chopped. IndieWire was the only outlet to announce the release.

Restoring the Original Vision

Even though studios and producers typically have the final say on a movie’s theatrical cut – which is why director’s cuts are often released for high-profile and especially controversial films – there can still be at least some discussion about what is cut and what is included in the movie’s final version before it is released in theaters. However, when it comes to overseas films bought by American producers, such dialogues may not even take place, and characters like Harvey Weinstein are granted the authority to unilaterally delete elements of the picture that they believe consumers won’t care about.

Farewell, The situation with My Concubine was even more perplexing because the unedited version of the film, which was 171 minutes long, had previously been “tested” by audiences: The film was a standout at the Cannes Film Festival in 1993, and it satisfied both the audience and the jury to the extent that it won that year’s Palme d’Or, which is the most prestigious prize that is given out at the event. It is the first film from China ever to receive the award.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity

As a result, moviegoers living in the New York City area will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Farewell My Concubine on the big screen in September, when the picture will be shown in its entirety for the first time. The film’s storyline, directed by Kaige Chen (Legend of the Demon Cat), takes place over fifty years and focuses on cultural shifts that challenged gender norms and customs in early 20th-century China. This topic is just as relevant today as it was fifty years ago.

Praising the Restoration

Michael Rosenberg, president of Film Movement, praised the enduring legacy of Farewell My Concubine in an official statement, and he hinted at how the film’s restoration improves the viewing experience:

‘Farewell My Concubine’ is without a doubt one of the most formative movies of the 20th century. This incredible 4K restoration not only brings the lavish sets and costumes to a rich life as never before but also restores Kaige’s original unedited vision for his film. We are pleased to bring one of the landmark achievements of China’s fifth-generation filmmaking movement to the big screen in this incredible restoration.

A Jaw-Dropping Poster and Special Screening

In celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary, a brand-new, jaw-dropping poster designed to look like it came directly from the Criterion Collection has been commissioned especially for this occasion. It brings attention to the drama’s unforgettable make-up and costume designs and the names of the principal cast members, which in previous decades tended to be left out, particularly if they needed to be more anglicized. Gong Li (Mulan), Leslie Cheung (Happy Together), and Fengyi Zhang (Red Cliff) are among the actors featured in this production.

On September 22nd, the film Farewell, My Concubine will be shown at Film Forum in New York City thanks to Film Movement.

The Restoration of “Farewell My Concubine”: A Landmark Achievement in Film History

Even though the notorious mega-producer Harvey Weinstein is guilty of far more serious crimes than interfering with the length of a film’s running time, he still has his fingers all over the movie industry. To our good fortune, several of the film classics that Weinstein discussed can now be viewed once more and in the manner they were originally intended. Because of this, Film Movement has completed an unedited 4K restoration of the Chinese classic Farewell My Concubine. When the film was first shown to audiences in the United States thirty years ago, twenty minutes of its original cut were chopped. IndieWire was the only outlet to announce the release.

Restoring the Original Vision

Even though studios and producers typically have the final say on a movie’s theatrical cut – which is why director’s cuts are often released for high-profile and especially controversial films – there can still be at least some discussion about what is cut and what is included in the movie’s final version before it is released in theaters. However, when it comes to overseas films bought by American producers, such dialogues may not even take place, and characters like Harvey Weinstein are granted the authority to unilaterally delete elements of the picture that they believe consumers won’t care about.

Farewell, The situation with My Concubine was even more perplexing because the unedited version of the film, which was 171 minutes long, had previously been “tested” by audiences: The film was a standout at the Cannes Film Festival in 1993, and it satisfied both the audience and the jury to the extent that it won that year’s Palme d’Or, which is the most prestigious prize that is given out at the event. It is the first film from China ever to receive the award.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity

As a result, moviegoers living in the New York City area will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Farewell My Concubine on the big screen in September, when the picture will be shown in its entirety for the first time. The film’s storyline, directed by Kaige Chen (Legend of the Demon Cat), takes place over fifty years and focuses on cultural shifts that challenged gender norms and customs in early 20th-century China. This topic is just as relevant today as it was fifty years ago.

Praising the Restoration

Michael Rosenberg, president of Film Movement, praised the enduring legacy of Farewell My Concubine in an official statement, and he hinted at how the film’s restoration improves the viewing experience:

‘Farewell My Concubine’ is without a doubt one of the most formative movies of the 20th century. This incredible 4K restoration not only brings the lavish sets and costumes to a rich life as never before but also restores Kaige’s original unedited vision for his film. We are pleased to bring one of the landmark achievements of China’s fifth-generation filmmaking movement to the big screen in this incredible restoration.

A Jaw-Dropping Poster and Special Screening

In celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary, a brand-new, jaw-dropping poster designed to look like it came directly from the Criterion Collection has been commissioned especially for this occasion. It brings attention to the drama’s unforgettable make-up and costume designs and the names of the principal cast members, which in previous decades tended to be left out, particularly if they needed to be more anglicized. Gong Li (Mulan), Leslie Cheung (Happy Together), and Fengyi Zhang (Red Cliff) are among the actors featured in this production.

On September 22nd, the film Farewell, My Concubine will be shown at Film Forum in New York City thanks to Film Movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Restoration of “Farewell My Concubine”: A Landmark Achievement in Film History

Even though the notorious mega-producer Harvey Weinstein is guilty of far more serious crimes than interfering with the length of a film’s running time, he still has his fingers all over the movie industry. To our good fortune, several of the film classics that Weinstein discussed can now be viewed once more and in the manner they were originally intended. Because of this, Film Movement has completed an unedited 4K restoration of the Chinese classic Farewell My Concubine. When the film was first shown to audiences in the United States thirty years ago, twenty minutes of its original cut were chopped. IndieWire was the only outlet to announce the release.

Restoring the Original Vision

Even though studios and producers typically have the final say on a movie’s theatrical cut – which is why director’s cuts are often released for high-profile and especially controversial films – there can still be at least some discussion about what is cut and what is included in the movie’s final version before it is released in theaters. However, when it comes to overseas films bought by American producers, such dialogues may not even take place, and characters like Harvey Weinstein are granted the authority to unilaterally delete elements of the picture that they believe consumers won’t care about.

Farewell, The situation with My Concubine was even more perplexing because the unedited version of the film, which was 171 minutes long, had previously been “tested” by audiences: The film was a standout at the Cannes Film Festival in 1993, and it satisfied both the audience and the jury to the extent that it won that year’s Palme d’Or, which is the most prestigious prize that is given out at the event. It is the first film from China ever to receive the award.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity

As a result, moviegoers living in the New York City area will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Farewell My Concubine on the big screen in September, when the picture will be shown in its entirety for the first time. The film’s storyline, directed by Kaige Chen (Legend of the Demon Cat), takes place over fifty years and focuses on cultural shifts that challenged gender norms and customs in early 20th-century China. This topic is just as relevant today as it was fifty years ago.

Praising the Restoration

Michael Rosenberg, president of Film Movement, praised the enduring legacy of Farewell My Concubine in an official statement, and he hinted at how the film’s restoration improves the viewing experience:

‘Farewell My Concubine’ is without a doubt one of the most formative movies of the 20th century. This incredible 4K restoration not only brings the lavish sets and costumes to a rich life as never before but also restores Kaige’s original unedited vision for his film. We are pleased to bring one of the landmark achievements of China’s fifth-generation filmmaking movement to the big screen in this incredible restoration.

A Jaw-Dropping Poster and Special Screening

In celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary, a brand-new, jaw-dropping poster designed to look like it came directly from the Criterion Collection has been commissioned especially for this occasion. It brings attention to the drama’s unforgettable make-up and costume designs and the names of the principal cast members, which in previous decades tended to be left out, particularly if they needed to be more anglicized. Gong Li (Mulan), Leslie Cheung (Happy Together), and Fengyi Zhang (Red Cliff) are among the actors featured in this production.

On September 22nd, the film Farewell, My Concubine will be shown at Film Forum in New York City thanks to Film Movement.

The Restoration of “Farewell My Concubine”: A Landmark Achievement in Film History

Even though the notorious mega-producer Harvey Weinstein is guilty of far more serious crimes than interfering with the length of a film’s running time, he still has his fingers all over the movie industry. To our good fortune, several of the film classics that Weinstein discussed can now be viewed once more and in the manner they were originally intended. Because of this, Film Movement has completed an unedited 4K restoration of the Chinese classic Farewell My Concubine. When the film was first shown to audiences in the United States thirty years ago, twenty minutes of its original cut were chopped. IndieWire was the only outlet to announce the release.

Restoring the Original Vision

Even though studios and producers typically have the final say on a movie’s theatrical cut – which is why director’s cuts are often released for high-profile and especially controversial films – there can still be at least some discussion about what is cut and what is included in the movie’s final version before it is released in theaters. However, when it comes to overseas films bought by American producers, such dialogues may not even take place, and characters like Harvey Weinstein are granted the authority to unilaterally delete elements of the picture that they believe consumers won’t care about.

Farewell, The situation with My Concubine was even more perplexing because the unedited version of the film, which was 171 minutes long, had previously been “tested” by audiences: The film was a standout at the Cannes Film Festival in 1993, and it satisfied both the audience and the jury to the extent that it won that year’s Palme d’Or, which is the most prestigious prize that is given out at the event. It is the first film from China ever to receive the award.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity

As a result, moviegoers living in the New York City area will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Farewell My Concubine on the big screen in September, when the picture will be shown in its entirety for the first time. The film’s storyline, directed by Kaige Chen (Legend of the Demon Cat), takes place over fifty years and focuses on cultural shifts that challenged gender norms and customs in early 20th-century China. This topic is just as relevant today as it was fifty years ago.

Praising the Restoration

Michael Rosenberg, president of Film Movement, praised the enduring legacy of Farewell My Concubine in an official statement, and he hinted at how the film’s restoration improves the viewing experience:

‘Farewell My Concubine’ is without a doubt one of the most formative movies of the 20th century. This incredible 4K restoration not only brings the lavish sets and costumes to a rich life as never before but also restores Kaige’s original unedited vision for his film. We are pleased to bring one of the landmark achievements of China’s fifth-generation filmmaking movement to the big screen in this incredible restoration.

A Jaw-Dropping Poster and Special Screening

In celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary, a brand-new, jaw-dropping poster designed to look like it came directly from the Criterion Collection has been commissioned especially for this occasion. It brings attention to the drama’s unforgettable make-up and costume designs and the names of the principal cast members, which in previous decades tended to be left out, particularly if they needed to be more anglicized. Gong Li (Mulan), Leslie Cheung (Happy Together), and Fengyi Zhang (Red Cliff) are among the actors featured in this production.

On September 22nd, the film Farewell, My Concubine will be shown at Film Forum in New York City thanks to Film Movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Restoration of “Farewell My Concubine”: A Landmark Achievement in Film History

Even though the notorious mega-producer Harvey Weinstein is guilty of far more serious crimes than interfering with the length of a film’s running time, he still has his fingers all over the movie industry. To our good fortune, several of the film classics that Weinstein discussed can now be viewed once more and in the manner they were originally intended. Because of this, Film Movement has completed an unedited 4K restoration of the Chinese classic Farewell My Concubine. When the film was first shown to audiences in the United States thirty years ago, twenty minutes of its original cut were chopped. IndieWire was the only outlet to announce the release.

Restoring the Original Vision

Even though studios and producers typically have the final say on a movie’s theatrical cut – which is why director’s cuts are often released for high-profile and especially controversial films – there can still be at least some discussion about what is cut and what is included in the movie’s final version before it is released in theaters. However, when it comes to overseas films bought by American producers, such dialogues may not even take place, and characters like Harvey Weinstein are granted the authority to unilaterally delete elements of the picture that they believe consumers won’t care about.

Farewell, The situation with My Concubine was even more perplexing because the unedited version of the film, which was 171 minutes long, had previously been “tested” by audiences: The film was a standout at the Cannes Film Festival in 1993, and it satisfied both the audience and the jury to the extent that it won that year’s Palme d’Or, which is the most prestigious prize that is given out at the event. It is the first film from China ever to receive the award.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity

As a result, moviegoers living in the New York City area will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Farewell My Concubine on the big screen in September, when the picture will be shown in its entirety for the first time. The film’s storyline, directed by Kaige Chen (Legend of the Demon Cat), takes place over fifty years and focuses on cultural shifts that challenged gender norms and customs in early 20th-century China. This topic is just as relevant today as it was fifty years ago.

Praising the Restoration

Michael Rosenberg, president of Film Movement, praised the enduring legacy of Farewell My Concubine in an official statement, and he hinted at how the film’s restoration improves the viewing experience:

‘Farewell My Concubine’ is without a doubt one of the most formative movies of the 20th century. This incredible 4K restoration not only brings the lavish sets and costumes to a rich life as never before but also restores Kaige’s original unedited vision for his film. We are pleased to bring one of the landmark achievements of China’s fifth-generation filmmaking movement to the big screen in this incredible restoration.

A Jaw-Dropping Poster and Special Screening

In celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary, a brand-new, jaw-dropping poster designed to look like it came directly from the Criterion Collection has been commissioned especially for this occasion. It brings attention to the drama’s unforgettable make-up and costume designs and the names of the principal cast members, which in previous decades tended to be left out, particularly if they needed to be more anglicized. Gong Li (Mulan), Leslie Cheung (Happy Together), and Fengyi Zhang (Red Cliff) are among the actors featured in this production.

On September 22nd, the film Farewell, My Concubine will be shown at Film Forum in New York City thanks to Film Movement.