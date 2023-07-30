The Sneaky Beagle Uses AirTag to Catch Serial Bar Thief

A criminal targeted many clubs and restaurants in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, breaking into their safes and stealing cash. The Sneaky Beagle was one of the establishments that were affected. Because it had been broken into multiple times, the staff decided to conduct an undercover operation using an AirTag.

Undercover Operation

According to information provided by WMBF News, employees at the Sneaky Beagle tore up a plush animal, inserted an AirTag into the animal, and then placed both the AirTag and the animal inside a fake safe.

The Capture

The safe was taken by the thief, who was revealed to be a man aged 52. The robber took the bait and grabbed the safe. Law enforcement officers followed the AirTag to the residence of the thief, who was then linked to multiple break-ins in the neighborhood. He was taken into custody and charged nine separate burglary charges in the second degree.