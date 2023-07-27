A New Blend of Crime and Supernatural

In the summer of 2023, anime fans have a lot to look forward to. In addition to highly anticipated adaptations

like Jujutsu Kaisen and Mushoku Tensei, as well as the return of beloved series like Bleach, Naruto, and

Kenshin, there are also some new shows vying for a spot on Japanese television. One such show is Zom 100,

which has received enthusiastic praise in its first reviews. Another is Sand Land, an adaptation of the

manga by the creator of Dragon Ball. And then there’s Undead Girl Murder Farce. That’s what we’ll be

talking about in this article.

Unlike the often favored fantastical or contemporary settings in manga, Undead Girl Murder Farce takes place

in the late 19th century, straddling the line between the two. The animated television series, produced by

Lapin Track Studio (which has only been around since 2019), is set in the year 1898, during the 30th year

of the Meiji era in Japan. However, it presents a slightly different context than the known historical one.

In this fictional version of Japan, the country’s borders are also open, but there’s a purification of all

oni: a Japanese term that can be translated as devil or ogre in the West.

It is in this environment that Undead Girl Murder Farce follows Tsugaru Shinuchi, an oni slayer. He forms an

alliance with Aya Rindou, an oni known as the Immortal, who seeks revenge against a specific individual who

failed to kill her. Conveniently, the memories of our oni slayer also mention the presence of this

mysterious character who doesn’t seem to have had our protagonist’s best interests in mind. Quite the

opposite.

Is Undead Girl Murder Farce Worth Watching?

Shinuchi and Rindou then become detectives, taking on cases that allow them to travel the world and question

their clients for any traces of their target. There is never a shortage of investigations, with an

ever-present tense atmosphere between monsters and humans, even though some monsters occasionally become

allies of humans. For example, the first four episodes introduce vampires located in Europe who have sought

the assistance of the two main characters due to their notoriety, in order to identify the murderer of the

landlord’s wife.

Over the course of four episodes, our oni slayer and his mistress conduct their investigation. It’s a lengthy

case in which it’s difficult to feel invested due to the lack of attachment to the characters involved.

Even the final revelation throws a wrench into the mix in that regard.