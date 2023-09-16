Introduction

While investigating cryptocurrency scams around the stablecoin Tether, journalist Zeke Faux discovered a large human trafficking network in Cambodia.

The Use of Cryptocurrencies in Criminal Activities

Cryptocurrency scams and exchange hacks have become almost a frequent occurrence in the digital assets space. But recent revelations by Bloomberg investigative reporter Zeke Fu show how cryptocurrencies are being used as a fishing hook to run more complex and larger criminal activities – in this case – human trafficking.

A Seemingly Innocuous Text Message

Fu’s journey began with a seemingly innocuous text message from a woman named Vicky Ho. Claiming to be a divorced woman who runs a chain of nail salons in New York, Vicki engaged Fu in conversation before eventually steering her toward cryptocurrency investments.

The Scam Unveiled

Suspecting a scam, Fu played along to gather more information. Vicky introduced him to a cryptocurrency exchange app called ZBXS and instructed him to deposit Tether to start trading.

Bloomberg reporter and author Zeke Vu started out looking at Tether, but ended up investigating modern slavery in Cambodia https://t.co/c4YcCDspfV — Bloomberg Crypto (@crypto) September 15, 2023

A Dark Discovery

Fu’s preliminary investigation aims to understand the legitimacy of Tether’s USDT stablecoin. However, his investigation took a dark turn when he discovered a human trafficking network operating out of Cambodia.

The Sinister Operation

As Fu dug deeper, he found that the scam, known as “pig slaughter,” was not just a financial fraud, but a front for a more sinister operation. It was orchestrated by Chinese gangsters based in Cambodia and Myanmar, who lured young people from Southeast Asia with promises of well-paying jobs. Once there, they were detained and forced to engage in criminal activities, including running scams like the one Vicki was involved in.

The Extent of the Problem

Fu’s investigation revealed that these operations were taking place in large complexes, such as “Chinatown” in Sihanoukville, Cambodia. The complex was filled with office towers where thousands of captured workers sent unsolicited messages under threat of torture or death. Some workers reported that they were subjected to forced injections of methamphetamine to increase productivity.

A Widespread Issue

Ziqi Fu’s story is not just an isolated case. Recent reports indicate that more than 200,000 people across Cambodia and Myanmar are being forced into fraud by large criminal enterprises. These scams range from cryptocurrency fraud to online gambling, and are also active in other Southeast Asian countries such as Laos, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Conclusion

The disturbing connection between cryptocurrency scams and human trafficking highlights the need for increased awareness and action. It is essential for authorities and individuals to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to prevent further exploitation.