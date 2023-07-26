An Error in the Film “Oppenheimer” Discovered by a Fan

A historical error has been found in the film “Oppenheimer” by an observant fan. This film tells the story of Robert Oppenheimer, a physicist known as the “father of the atomic bomb”. While biopics are expected to be based on real facts without mistakes, a Twitter user noticed a flaw and shared it on social media:

It was good and all, but I’ll be that guy and complain they used 50-star flags in a scene set in 1945. pic.twitter.com/nvcwpGFkzh

Recall the scene of Cillian Murphy’s character giving a speech. This scene takes place in 1945, just after the first two atomic bombings on Japan. In the scene, many people can be seen waving American flags. The most observant viewers may notice that there are 50 stars on these flags, representing the 50 states. So far, there is no issue. However, during that time, there were actually only 48 stars on the American flag because Alaska and Hawaii were not yet states. This mistake is not repeated in another scene where a flag is present in the background with the correct number of stars.

A Film Without CGI

Christopher Nolan is known for not heavily relying on CGI in his projects, and this is also the case in “Oppenheimer,” which portrays the atomic bomb test called Trinity. The director has previously expressed his desire to only use computers when necessary. He discussed this in an interview with Collider:

This decision is consistent with Nolan’s approach in most of his films, such as “Tenet,” where he actually crashed a plane in a hangar, and “Inception,” where he built a rotating hallway for a specific sequence. A video showcasing the making of the project is available on [source website].