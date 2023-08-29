Uber Eats Develops AI-Powered Chatbot for Faster Ordering

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Uber Eats is working on an AI-powered chatbot that will provide personalized recommendations and streamline the ordering process. The details about this chatbot were discovered by developer Steve Moser within the code of the Uber Eats app.

The chatbot will inquire about users’ budget and food preferences in order to assist them in placing an order. As of now, it remains unclear when Uber plans to launch this feature to the public.

Despite GamingIdeology’s request for comment, Uber did not respond.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Talks About the Development of an AI Chatbot

In a recent interview with Bloomberg Television, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi confirmed the development of an AI chatbot at the company. However, specific details about the chatbot were not shared. Khosrowshahi did mention that Uber already utilizes AI technology to match customers with drivers and couriers.

AI Integration Trend Among Delivery Apps

Uber’s adoption of AI into their platform follows other delivery apps’ footsteps. DoorDash has recently announced the introduction of AI-powered voice ordering technology to help restaurants increase sales and improve call management. DoorDash is also developing an AI-powered chatbot to expedite orders and assist customers in finding food options.

Additionallly, Instacart launched an AI search tool called “Ask Instacart” powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This tool aims to save customers time by offering personalized recommendations and providing support with shopping-related inquiries.

The Rise of AI in Consumer-Facing Tech Products

Following the popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, tech companies have been incorporating AI-powered features into their products. Consequently, integration of AI into food delivery apps is a natural progression. Many users will likely appreciate a chatbot that takes their budget and preferences into consideration when ordering food.