The Twitter platform is working on a new feature that allows accounts of documented organizations to advertise available vacancies and allows users to see and search for them within the platform.

Twitter hasn’t officially announced this feature yet, but there are many indications that it will be rolling out soon, including creating a Twitter account.[email protected]It’s a documented account for the expected feature that was just created, and Twitter has allowed some institutions, like the “Workweek” organization, to access this feature and post lists of available job openings.

According to the screenshots posted, Twitter will allow companies and organizations to initially post a maximum of 5 available jobs, with access to a huge number of users.

Interestingly, the monthly subscription price for accounts of organizations documented in Twitter is $1,000 per month, plus an additional $50 for each other account affiliated with the company. The benefit of posting job openings for these accounts will be available at no extra cost, and the rest of the users will be able to see the available jobs.

Elon Musk, the owner of the Twitter platform, had previously expressed interest in adding work-related features to the platform, and Twitter itself bought online recruiting platform Laskie, which is Twitter’s first major deal under Musk’s leadership.

This feature places Twitter in direct competition with other specialized platforms such as the professional social network “LinkedIn”, owned by Microsoft.