Twitter has removed the iconic bird logo and adopted ‘X’ as its official logo. This move comes after Elon Musk announced the change over the weekend. The change is already live on the website.

Musk Calls New Logo an “Interim” Change

Notably, Musk tweeted that x.com now also redirects to twitter.com. In the post, Musk also called this an “interim” logo, so we might see another logo change in the future.

https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy now points to https://t.co/AYBszklpkE. Interim X logo goes live later today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

The social network might not stop at just replacing the logo. Musk said the company will eventually “bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

Late Sunday, Musk changed his profile picture to the new Twitter logo. Twitter’s official account @Twitter has also changed its name and display picture to the new X logo.

In a reply to a user, Musk also hinted that people should refer to Tweets as “X’s.”

x’s — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

New Features and Plans for the Future

The company’s CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted that while Twitter changed the way people conversed with each other, X will go further and will have features “centered in audio, video, messaging, payment/banking,” making it a “global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities.”

X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023

Musk’s History with the Letter ‘X’

Musk’s obsession with the letter ‘X’ is well known. He founded X.com back in 1997, which eventually became PayPal. His space startup SpaceX has ‘X’ as the logo. And most recently, he founded an AI company called X.ai. In April, the Musk-owned social network changed its legal name from Twitter Inc. to X Corp.

After he took over Twitter, the Tesla CEO talked about turning the social network into “X, the everything app” multiple times.

This is not the first time Musk is changing the Twitter logo. Earlier this year, he briefly changed the social network’s logo to the Doge meme. A developer who had made an extension to avoid the doge logo said it also works for the new “X” logo — so you can restore the bird logo quickly.

Want the little blue bird back on #Twitter? I wrote this for avoiding the Dogecoin logo previously, but it also works for X-avoidance. Install the Stylus extension for Firefox: https://t.co/YMn1CedF2R

or Chrome: https://t.co/iaFUgmKVRF Then apply NoDoge: https://t.co/3RMUVBcHvW — Smylers (@Smylers2) July 24, 2023

A Brief History of Twitter’s Logo

Twitter didn’t have its iconic bird logo during the initial years of its existence. In 2010, the company officially adopted the emblematic logo called “Larry the bird” — named after the legendary Boston Celtics basketball player Larry Bird.

Braning Change Amid Financial Challenges

The company’s move to change its branding comes days after Musk replied to a user saying it is still in “negative cash flow” because of a “~50% drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load.”