Twitter Rebrands with New Handle and Logo

Twitter has recently changed its official handle to @X as part of its rebranding efforts. The original @Twitter handle is now inactive, and its bio states, “This account is no longer active. Follow @x for updates.”

Owner of the @X Handle

GamingIdeology previously reported that Twitter had not contacted the original owner of the @X handle, Gene X Hwang from Orange Photography. However, today Hwang tweeted from his new handle @x1234567998765, saying “All’s well that ends well.” It remains unclear if he sold the handle to Twitter.

All’s well that ends well — x (@x12345678998765) July 26, 2023

Other Official Handles

Twitter’s other official handles such as @TwitterSupport, @TwitterDev (now inactive), and @TwitterAPI have also undergone rebranding. They are now known as @Support, @Xdevelopers, and @API, respectively. The new X logo is used as their profile picture.

Regional Handles

However, regional handles like Twitter Japan and Twitter India have not been renamed yet.

Twitter Blue Subscription Service

The company’s subscription service, Twitter Blue, is now represented by the handle @XBlue on the site. However, the About page of the paid plan still displays Twitter Blue branding. Verified users who subscribe to Twitter Blue can now allow other subscribers to download the videos they post for offline viewing.

Brief Change in Logo and Potential Lawsuits

At one point, Twitter briefly updated its new ‘X’ logo with bolder lines but reverted the change following Elon Musk’s comment that he didn’t “like the thicker bars” and that the logo will “evolve over time.” The rebranding process has encountered some challenges, including retention of the Twitter branding on various parts of the site and potential trademark infringement issues surrounding the use of the letter X.

San Francisco Headquarters and Office Changes

The company had started removing the Twitter logo from its San Francisco headquarters, although the work was only partially completed due to unauthorized activities identified by the police. Meanwhile, employees around the office have begun renaming conference rooms with names like “eXposure,” “eXult,” and “s3Xy.”

New Incentives for Advertisers

The Wall Street Journal reported that Twitter is offering new incentives to advertisers in the U.S. and the UK, including discounted pricing for video ads under the “Explore” tab.