Twisted Metal TV Show Becomes Smash Hit on Peacock

The TV show Twisted Metal, inspired by the popular video game, has taken the streaming world by storm! According to a recent article published on August 9, 2023, the series has become the most-watched program on the Peacock platform, where it is exclusively available. Numerous viewers have binged on the show, with the average subscriber watching three episodes in one sitting and some even completing the entire season without pause. Deadline reports that Twisted Metal has joined the ranks of Peacock’s biggest hits alongside Bel Air, The Best Man: Final Chapters, Poker Face, and Based on a True Story.

A Surprise Success

The success of the Twisted Metal series, which premiered on July 27 on Peacock, has taken many by surprise. Critics’ reviews have been mixed, with a 69% rating from the press on Rotten Tomatoes compared to a 94% audience rating. The website describes the show as “absurd and hilarious” and rates it at 80/100, while others criticize it for not allowing moments to settle, constantly interrupting with ineffective humor.